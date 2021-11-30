Omicron-infected patients were already in the Netherlands before flight arrival from South Africa | World

Two people who tested positive for omicron, the new variant of the coronavirus, in the Netherlands had already been in the country for more than a week.

The omicron variant was detected in the Netherlands even before the arrival of two flights from South Africa last week that would have carried the virus, according to statements by bodies of the Dutch health service on Tuesday (30).

13 of 61 passengers with Covid in the Netherlands carry the omicron variant

61 South African travelers test positive for Covid in the Netherlands

These deadlines are important because it could mean that the new variant was already present in the country at least a week before the arrival of two flights from South Africa on Friday and therefore before the WHO classified omicron as a variant of concern. .

After that, some countries established restrictions on flights originating from places where the variant has already been identified.

England begins to adopt measures to contain the advance of Ômicron

At least 14 people on flights from Johannesburg and Cape Town arrived at Amsterdam airport on Nov. 26 with the new variant, according to a report by the Netherlands’ National Institute for Public Health.

“We found the omicron variant in two tests of samples that were taken on November 9th and 13th, and it is not clear whether these people visited South Africa,” the agency said.

About 71 of more than 600 passengers on flights from South Africa have been infected with coronaviruses and have gone into isolation since last Friday.

Dutch authorities also want to test around 5,000 other passengers who departed from the following countries: