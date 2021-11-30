Ômicron: Portugal imposes quarantine on passengers flying from Mozambique for fear of a new variant

LISBON — The 262 people on a flight from Mozambique, which landed in Lisbon this Sunday, were placed in a 14-day quarantine in Portugal. The country’s government fears that one of them could be contaminated with the Ômicron variant of Covid-19. This was the last flight allowed to enter the country, after Portugal decided to ban flights from Mozambique as of midnight this Monday.

The move was taken after the new omicron variant had spread to southern Africa. Flights from South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe, as well as Mozambique, are prohibited.

On Sunday, Australia detected two cases of the new strain, causing the variant to be present in four continents: Oceania, Asia, Europe and Africa — where it appeared. This Sunday, Holland and Denmark also confirmed cases of Ômicron.

Health officials in New South Wales, Australia’s most populous state, said two passengers arrived from South Africa in the capital Sydney on Saturday night infected with the strain, according to the result of genome sequencing. Both, who are in quarantine, were asymptomatic and are fully vaccinated.

In addition, the Netherlands said it had detected 13 cases of Ômicron among 61 passengers with Covid who disembarked from two flights from South Africa on Friday. Denmark also confirmed that two people who arrived from South Africa are infected with the strain, adding that they are isolated and that authorities are tracking their contacts.

On Saturday, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom detected cases of the new Ômicron variant of Covid-19, a day after the first case in Europe was registered in Belgium. The variant was first discovered in South Africa and has also been detected in Botswana.

In Asia, Hong Kong and Israel, which on Saturday became the first country to ban all foreigners from entering in an attempt to stem the spread of the new variant, also reported cases of Ômicron.

On Saturday night, Austria said it had registered a suspected case of the variant. A person returning from South Africa has been infected by Covid and has evidence of the variant, but authorities have pointed out that genome sequencing is needed in the next few days. The Czech Republic is also investigating a passenger who disembarked from Namibia.

The confirmations and suspicions were registered two days after the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC) stated that the risk of the new variant spreading across Europe was “very high”. The variant emerged as many countries on the continent are already struggling to contain the rise in Covid-19 infections, with some having reintroduced restrictions on social activities to stop the spread of the disease.