Ômicron: Three out of every 100 people in poor countries vaccinated: the breeding ground for new coronavirus mutations | Science

Cameroon virologist John Nkengasong made a very harsh prognosis in March. “Europe is trying to vaccinate 80% of its citizens [vacinou algo como 70%]. The United States wants to vaccinate its entire population [vacinaram 69%]. Vaccinations will end, travel restrictions will be imposed and then Africa will become the covid-19 continent,” prophesied Nkengasong, director of the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, based in the Ethiopian city of Addis Ababa. The EU and the US on Friday announced the closing of their borders to flights from the south of the African continent after detection in Botswana and South Africa of the omicron variant, a new version of the coronavirus with more than 30 very worrying mutations. Nkengasong got it right. The world was on guard. The world stock exchanges closed in the red.

Only three in 100 people have been fully vaccinated against covid-19 in the world’s poorest countries, according to the Oxford University count, despite safe and effective vaccines having been around for nearly a year. In Africa, the number of vaccinees is 7%, although there are countries where practically no one has seen a needle, such as Burundi (0.0025%), Democratic Republic of Congo (0.06%) and Chad (0.42%). The world situation is a powder keg, also for the richest. The virus keeps mutating by making mistakes in multiplying, so each patient, with up to a trillion viruses inside the body, increases the chances of more contagious or virulent versions of the pathogen emerging by chance. Officially, there are more than three million infected people confirmed each week, but the World Health Organization (WHO) warns that in Africa –with a very young population and in many cases asymptomatic and with deficient means of tracing– only one is likely to be detected. in every seven cases.

Ethiopian biologist Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the WHO, has roared in recent months denouncing inequality in vaccination. “Every day, six times more booster doses are administered [a terceira injeção nos países ricos] than first doses in low-income countries. It’s a scandal that should end now”, he proclaimed two weeks ago. “It doesn’t make sense to give booster doses to healthy adults or vaccinate children when health professionals, the elderly and other high-risk groups around the world are still waiting for the first dose,” warned the Ethiopian. “No one is safe until we are all safe,” he sentenced.

Virologist Nicksy Gumede-Moeletsi, from the WHO regional office in Brazzaville (Republic of Congo), warns that the uncontrolled expansion of the coronavirus is the perfect breeding ground for the emergence of new “very worrying” variants such as omicron. “As long as we continue to have such low vaccination coverage, especially in Africa, we will offer the possibility for the variants to spread. Africa needs vaccines,” argues Gumede-Moeletsi.

Immunization on the continent is hampered by fragile health systems and poor logistics to transport drugs in optimal conditions. But a large part of the problem lies in the accumulation of doses denounced by the WHO by developed countries. The great economic powers have promised to donate around 2 billion doses through the COVAX initiative, a number insufficient to vaccinate 70% of the world’s population with the two injections. The US offered 1.1 billion doses, the EU 500 million; UK and China, 100 million each, according to an analysis by the Council on Foreign Relations, an American laboratory of ideas. Promises are already scarce and the reality is five times more insufficient than promises: only one in five doses promised was delivered, according to the latest data from this think tank, updated a month ago.

After months of controversy over the liberalization of patents on covid-19 vaccines – the World Trade Organization was unable to reach an agreement due to opposition from some members such as the EU, UK, Norway and Switzerland –, the WHO in June launched a consortium to try to produce vaccines against covid-19 in South Africa. The continent now depends on factories in India, China, the US and the EU, dedicated to fulfilling contracts with the richest countries.

The South African company Afrigen Biologics, supported by the WHO, will try to copy the vaccine formula of the American company Moderna, criticized by the White House for not giving up its formula despite having received about 9 billion euros (about 57 billion euros). dollars) of aid from the United States Government. Afrigen has already acknowledged that it will not have vaccines until at least the fall [no hemisfério norte] 2022. Dr. Tom Frieden, former director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, went so far as to say that “two companies hold the world hostage”, referring to Moderna and Pfizer, pressured to share their technology. vaccines, considered the most effective against covid-19.

The delta variant, first detected in India a year ago, has already changed the course of the pandemic, mutating to make it twice as contagious than previous versions of the coronavirus. The omicron variant has several of the delta mutations, in addition to some new ones and others already observed in the alpha, beta and gamma versions, identified respectively in the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil. Many of the more than 30 worrying omicron mutations are associated with increased transmissibility and a certain ability to evade human defenses –whether natural or those generated by vaccines–, but it will likely take weeks to confirm their true danger.

The solution, in any case, is known, as virologist Isabel Sola reminds us. “It’s not about doing anything radically new, but about reinforcing the measures already available to limit the transmission of the virus: mask, ventilation, limited contacts, distance… Vaccination also limits the progression of the infection, which is why it would help to contain it,” explains Sola, co-director of an experimental vaccine against covid-19 at the National Center for Biotechnology, in Madrid. “To prevent the variants from appearing, the basic thing is to limit infections, so that the virus does not have the opportunity to multiply and change”, he emphasizes.

Brazilian bioinformatics Túlio de Oliveira, director of the Center for Response to Epidemics and Innovation (CERI) in South Africa, heads one of the teams that detected the omicron variant. On Thursday, he urged rich countries not to punish the South African region by closing borders. The countries that identify the new variants are the ones that have invested the most in analytical laboratories, not necessarily the places where the mutations actually arise. “The world should help South Africa and Africa, not discriminate and isolate them. By protecting and supporting them, we will protect the world”, implored Oliveira on your social networks. It was not successful. The following day, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced the closing of the EU’s borders, although a case of the omicron variant had already been detected in Belgium.

Biologist Iñaki Comas applauds South African scientists. “The important thing is that countries have the capacity to detect these variants and communicate them quickly, as South Africa did. Not to create alarmism, but to increase our vigilance and be able to assess whether it really is a variant that can change the face of the epidemic, as happened with the delta”, says Comas, from the Instituto de Biomedicina de Valencia (CSIC). “That is why it is important for us to invest in all these countries: because identifying there is preventing here”.