“Omicron variant reminds us that the pandemic is not over”, says WHO director – 11/29/2021

The director general of the WHO (World Health Organization), Tedros Adhanom, highlighted this Monday that the global emergency represented by the omicron variant of the new coronavirus shows that the health crisis “has not ended” and that the situation “continues to be dangerous and precarious “.

“It’s yet another reminder that while some might think that covid-19 is over, it’s not over. We continue to live in cycles of panic and forgetfulness in which we can lose hard-earned gains,” Tedros said at the opening of a special WHO meeting to negotiate a pandemic preparedness treaty.

Tedros said South Africa and Botswana, the first countries to report cases of the new variant, “should be congratulated for it, not penalized”, in the sense that many governments had suspended air links with these and other territories in southern Africa. Africa.

“The current system discourages countries from alerting others to potential threats,” lamented Tedros after what happened to those countries, noting that “this shows that the world needs a new pandemic preparedness agreement” in which these problematic issues are corrected.

The director general said it was not yet known whether the omicron variant was associated with easier transmission or reinfection, more severe cases or greater resistance to vaccines, but commented that “scientists around the world are working 24 hours a day to respond to these questions”.

He said “the world shouldn’t need an alert” like the one generated by the strain to remain vigilant during a crisis that “tests the world’s ability to prevent and respond to future pandemics.”

Tedros stressed that the inequality in the distribution of vaccines continues to demonstrate management failures in the current pandemic, in which “80% of doses in the world went to the G20 countries”.

“Low-income countries, especially in Africa, have barely received 0.6% of all vaccines,” he lamented, warning that more than 100 countries have yet to reach the goal of immunizing at least 40% of the population, something the WHO wanted reach in all territories by the end of the year.

“We understand that each government has a responsibility to protect its people, this is natural, but equality in the distribution of vaccines is not a charity, it is in the interests of all countries because no country can come out of this pandemic alone,” he argued.

“As long as the inequality in vaccines continues, the virus will have opportunities to spread and evolve in ways that we cannot predict or prevent,” warned the WHO head.