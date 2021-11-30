Ore remains above US$ 100 with Vale and China data in focus

(Bloomberg) – Iron ore remained above US$ 100 a ton in Singapore amid investors’ assessment of the reduction in Vale’s production estimate and the pace of the manufacturing sector in China.

Vale (VALE3) cut the guidance of production for this year and released a lower-than-expected projection for 2022. The company now expects to produce between 315 million and 320 million tonnes of ore this year, compared to the guidance from 315 million to 335 million tons.

Next year, the miner expects to produce between 320 million and 335 million tons, compared to a consensus of 346 million tons among analysts.

The world’s second-largest ore producer sees the Beijing Olympics as the tipping point for steel input. Prices could continue to decline in the run-up to the Olympics, ahead of a likely reversal of the trend in the second and third quarters of next year, the company said.

Vale added that prices should not fall much below US$90 a ton or exceed US$120.

Trading with iron ore is marked by strong volatility this year. Quotations surpassed the maximum of US$ 230 in May, but fell below US$ 85 at the beginning of the month, in reaction to restrictive measures taken by China in the real estate sector, as well as limits to production and pollution.

The raw material jumped 6.8% on Monday on optimism regarding restocking at Chinese mills.

Expectations of increased output from Chinese steelmakers following higher-than-expected production cuts this year and improving prospects for manufacturing activity strengthen the picture for iron ore demand.

The official index of purchasing managers in China’s manufacturing sector was above 50, indicating an expansion in production for the first time in three months.

“In the short term, improving mills’ profit margins will drive replenishment and therefore a moderate recovery for iron ore,” Huatai Futures wrote in a note. However, there is unlikely to be a sharp reversal in steel consumption, and iron ore will still be constrained by high inventory levels, the company says.

Iron ore futures showed little variation, priced at $102.45 a ton at 3:18 pm Singapore. Prices in Dalian closed down 0.8%. Steel rebar and hot rolled coil futures rose in Shanghai.

