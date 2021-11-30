Organized goes to Ninho to give support and charge Andreas after an error in the final of Libertadores by Flamengo | Flamengo

Tuesday was for support and demands at the Vulture’s Nest. Members of Flamengo’s biggest organized supporters were at CT to talk to Andreas Pereira after the mistake in the Libertadores final. The chat was in a light tone, but also with a mid-ear pull.

Andreas apologized to the fans for the decisive mistake and said that “he only leaves Flamengo when he wins a Libertadores”. Chat participants promised encouragement from the stands, but gave the message that another inattention error will not be allowed.

Flamengo will face Ceará this Tuesday, at 20:00 (GMT), at Maracanã, for the 35th round of the Brasileirão. Andreas Pereira will start.

Andreas’ failure in the Libertadores final against Palmeiras was decisive for the São Paulo team’s second goal. In overtime, the defensive midfielder faltered when receiving a pass from David Luiz and lost the ball for Deyverson to break the tie.

In the locker room, after the final whistle, Andreas was moved to tears over the failed decision. When I arrived at the hotel and found the family, more crying. The moment was the most memorable in the lobby of the hotel in the Carrasco neighborhood that served as a concentration for the delegation. Reports show that the scene was impactful, and people close to Andreas expressed concern about the reaction of fans back to Rio and on social networks. A few hours after the failed decision, Andreas went to social media to apologize.

– Nation, I’m here with a heavy heart! Today I messed up! There was no lack of will, race… and it will never be lacking! Difficult moments show the character of our group that in these 3 months welcomed me into the Flamengo family with so much affection! I apologize for today’s mistake! 🙏🏼😔❤️🖤 I promise, I will win you back!