‘Other shows are happening in Brazil and are not criticized,’ says Claudia Leitte in a statement after being attacked on social media | São Paulo

In a statement, the artist’s staff informed that the show was held “respecting all health standards imposed by the government of São Paulo. It was only possible to enter the venue by proving full vaccination of covid-19 and, in addition, the event was held capable reduced, with only 3 thousand people”.

“It is worth mentioning that, like Claudia’s show, many others have been taking place in Brazil and have not been criticized or put in check in relation to public health care. And not only concerts, but also rodeos and football stadiums”, completed.

Through the videos posted on the singer’s own social network, it is possible to observe hundreds of people without a mask, despite the fact that the use of the equipment is mandatory in the city.

The singer performed in an electric trio (see video above).

On the same social network, Claudia Leitte said that the event was held with limited audience, requirement of proof of vaccination and “other sanitary requirements established by the Health Department of São Paulo”.

The daily moving average of Covid–19 deaths recorded in the state was 61 people on Wednesday (24). The value is 34% higher than that registered 14 days ago, which for experts indicates an upward trend in the pandemic. The daily average of cases is 1,289, 10% higher than that of 14 days, which indicates a trend towards stability.

The singer performed in an electric trio.

Crowds at concerts have been frequent in other parts of the country with the return of performances to the public. In the interior of São Paulo, a show by Gusttavo Lima brought together 35 thousand people. In Mossoró, images of the audience at the singer João Gomes’ concert reverberated on social media (read more here).

The use of the mask is still mandatory outdoors in São Paulo. The government of São Paulo announced that it will allow use in external environments as of December 11, despite not having yet reached the target stipulated by the state administration for reducing the indicators of the pandemic.

The emergence of the omicron variant is also putting health authorities on alert. The variant was detected in South Africa and has already reached Israel, Belgium and Hong Kong. It remains to be seen whether it is more transmissible or more lethal. The World Health Organization (WHO) said it will take weeks to better understand the behavior of the variant.

On Friday (26), the Municipal Health Department of São Paulo announced a new monitoring of coronavirus strains circulating in the capital in partnership with the Institute of Tropical Medicine of the University of São Paulo (USP).

According to the municipal secretary of Health, Edson Aparecido, any other measure of response to the possible arrival of the new variant in Brazil cannot yet be taken due to the lack of information about it. The secretariat technicians should have a new meeting on Monday (29) to decide what measures should be taken under the municipal Epidemiological Surveillance.

The secretary said that the sequencing will be done in a similar scheme to the one adopted to detect the delta variant. The difference is that, in the case of the delta, the partnership was made with the Butantan Institute, linked to the State Health Department.

This Sunday (28), the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) reported that a Brazilian passenger with passage through South Africa and who disembarked in Guarulhos, in Greater São Paulo, tested positive for Covid-19.

There is no confirmation if the case is the omicron variant. The patient, who is already in isolation, is vaccinated, according to the agency. He is a 29-year-old man from Guarulhos who is at home and has only mild symptoms of the disease.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health stressed that “no confirmed cases of variant B1.1.529 were identified [a ômicron] in Brazil” and informed that the Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance (CIEVS) of the state of São Paulo also carries out tracking and monitoring of other passengers and crew on the flight.