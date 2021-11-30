Palmeiras already knows who he’s going to face at the Club World Cup; see switching to decision!

The draw for the keys to the Club World Cup was carried out by FIFA this Monday (29). O palm trees, champion of the Copa Libertadores, you already know the two possible opponents in the semifinals: Monterrey, from Mexico, champion of Concacaf, or Al Ahly, from Egypt, who won the last African title. The competition will take place between February 2nd and 13th, 2021, in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Al Jazira, representative of the host country, will play Auckland City, from Australia, in the first phase of the tournament. The winner advances to face Al Hilal, from Saudi Arabia, the Asian champion, in the second phase. Chelsea, European champions, already enter the tournament in the semifinals and await the winner of these matches.

Defined Club World Cup Switching (Photo: Reproduction / FIFA)

The Worlds had its last participant defined this weekend: the Palmeiras, which won the Libertadores for the second consecutive year. In the last edition of the Worlds, Verdão lost to Tigres 1-0 in the semifinals and was defeated on penalties by Al Ahly in the dispute for third place.

Chelsea qualified for the tournament as they are the Champions League champion, Al Hilal the Asian Champions, Al Ahly the African Champions, Monterrey the Concacaf Champions, Auckland City is the representative appointed by Oceania and Al Jazira is the champion of the UAE league, therefore the representative of the host country.