Palmeiras anticipates planning because of the World Cup and releases the cast for vacation | palm trees

Palmeiras will anticipate the professional cast’s vacation. Champion of Libertadores, the club decided to release the athletes for the rest period as of next Saturday, December 4th, before the end of the Brazilian Championship.

The re-presentation of the cast from Palma is scheduled for January 5, 2022, at the Academia de Futebol. The decision is part of Palmeira’s planning, already considering the dispute for the FIFA Club World Cup, scheduled for the period from February 3rd to 12th, in the United Arab Emirates.

1 of 2 Palmeiras squad at the Soccer Academy — Photo: Cesar GrecoPalmeiras Palmeiras cast at the Soccer Academy — Photo: Cesar GrecoPalmeiras

Initially, Verdão was working with the possibility of the World Cup being played in the second half of February. The anticipation of the dates made the club readjust its planning, in a meeting last Monday, and decide to dismiss the athletes for the holidays.

The release, however, will not be for the whole group. Some players will continue to attend the Football Academy in the coming weeks for treatment for injuries or physical activity. Captain Felipe Melo, who is recovering from knee pain, can participate in the remaining rounds of the Brasileirão.

After Tuesday’s game against Cuiabá, Verdão will have two more commitments for the Brazilian Championship: against Athletico, in Curitiba, next Monday, and Ceará, at Allianz Parque, on Thursday of next week .

The match in Cuiabá will have the presence of young people in the game valid for the 36th round of the Brasileirão. Of the main cast, only Vinicius Silvestre, Kuscevic, Renan, Victor Luis, Gabriel Menino, Matheus Fernandes, Gabriel Veron and Wesley were listed. The group was completed by players from the base categories of Palma.