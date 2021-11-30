Palmeiras coach Abel Ferreira rejects Saudi club proposal | palm trees

The offer was tempting: around R$127 million for a two-and-a-half-year contract. But the two-time champion coach of Libertadores didn’t agree.

The denial gives a respite for Palmeiras in an attempt to keep the Portuguese, but it is not certain that he will remain: clubs in the United States have sounded out the coach, as well as Besiktas, from Turkey. In these cases, however, there was no proposal.

After the Libertadores title on Saturday, Abel left the future open. He was uncomfortable with the strong sequence of games in Brazil – and the consequent difficulty in doing a solid job.

– I have a reflection with the family. I can’t play, rest, play. It is not for me. I can’t be at my full strength. It’s inhuman what they do here. If they want to grow, they have to give up the round trip in the cup. I will stop, reflect and do what is best for Palmeiras.

Furthermore, the family issue weighs heavily. Abel regrets being away from his family. Wife and daughters still live in Portugal, and the coach always talks about how he misses them.

Leila Pereira, the new president of Palmeiras, tries to convince the coach to bring his family to Brazil. Keeping it is one of the priorities of the new management.