Palmeiras: Weverton cites Abel Ferreira’s differential that reminds Tite a lot and delights players: ‘They’re alike’

In an exclusive interview with Sportscenter, the champion goalkeeper of Conmebol Libertadores 2021 was all praise for coach Abel Ferreira and cited a similarity between the Portuguese and Tite, commander of the Brazilian team

After winning the tri-championship of the palm trees at Libertadores Conmebol, last Saturday (27), in Montevideo, Uruguay, against the Flamengo, the coach Abel Ferreira is in the spotlight and has been widely praised for the work done at the Alviverde. One of the compliments came from the goalkeeper Weverton, your command, who even compared the Portuguese to Tite, commander of the Brazilian team.

In an exclusive interview with Sportscenter This Monday (29), Weverton, who has also had contact with Tite over the last few years because of the calls to the national team, mentioned an Abel differential that reminds a lot of what the commander of Brazil also does. According to the goalkeeper, the two technicians do not let any of their team members enter the field with doubts about what they have to do.

“They are alike in the matter of…they don’t leave players in doubt.s players from Tite, from Abel, they don’t go to the field with any doubts about what they have to do.. They are very clear on what they have to do in all directions, whether with the set ball, in the form of attacking or defending. They make it very clear for the player to have no doubts.. In there [do campo] there’s the creativity, the execution too, that’s the player’s,” he began by saying.

“My function is sometimes to give the player the way to the last line of the field, until the last line of the field is the athlete, creativity, that’s what he has to do. I think this is the greatest similarity between the two, they enjoy teaching football, passing on what they have learned, the tactical form. This, for the football player, is halfway. Then it’s the player. If you have a north, a path, they always make it very clear. That’s fundamental and that’s why they are great coaches.” he continued.

Finally, the Libertadores champion archer still joked and revealed that he had proposed to Abel the idea of, in the future, when he retires from the pitch, to work on the Portuguese team, as his goalkeeper coach, and that your idea was ‘approved’.

“I even played with Abel and said ‘teacher, in five, six years, don’t forget me, I want to join your committee [técnica] to be your goalkeeper coach, you don’t have a coach and you can leave the goal with me, the set-piece organization, I’ll do it for you, don’t forget about me’. He laughed and said ‘I liked the idea’ [risos]”, finished.