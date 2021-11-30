Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr Honor George Harrison

with the british band The Beatles even more fashionable than usual thanks to the documentary series The Beatles: Get Back, directed by Peter Jackson to Disney+, the tributes to the guitarist George Harrison the 20 years of his death beat even stronger in the hearts of fans. In memory of former bandmate, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr registered their feeling of longing in the Instagram.

In his social media profile, McCartney posted a photo with Harrison taken by his ex-wife Linda and wrote: “Hard to believe we lost George 20 years ago. I miss my friend so much. Love Paul”.



Ringo, in his homage to his guitarist friend, published a photo in which they both appear side by side at a dinner. In the caption, the Liverpool Boys drummer wrote: “Peace and love to you George. I miss you man. Peace and love from Ringo.”.

George’s widow, olivia harrison, also published a tribute to the ex-Beatle: a psychedelic video that has in the caption only the date of death, September 29th. It was on that day, in 2001, that the guitarist died, a victim of lung cancer that had spread to his brain.

