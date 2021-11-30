Paulinho Camafeu, owner of Que Bloco É esse e Fricote, dies

Musician Paulinho Camafeu, one of the forerunners of axé music, died yesterday at the age of 73 in Salvador after being hospitalized for heart problems, according to information from TV Bahia, an affiliate of TV Gobo. Camafeu had two cardiac arrests while he was hospitalized at Hospital do Subúrbio.

The composer was admitted to an UPA (Emergency Care Unit) in the Pau Miúdo neighborhood before being taken to the hospital. On the 23rd, he suffered a heart attack and was even intubated.

His health condition was considered serious. Paulinho had diabetes, ended up amputating one of his legs and undergoing hemodialysis.

According to TV Bahia, the wake and burial should take place today at Campo Santo Cemetery, the same cemetery where Paulinho Camafeu’s father is buried.

The Department of Health of Bahia, one of those responsible for the hospital, said that “it does not disclose information about patients admitted to our units”.

Paulinho Camafeu was the owner of historical compositions such as “Que Bloco É Esse” in the voice of the group Ilê Aiyê. The composition was presented by the afro block in 1975 — with around 100 people parading and challenging society by singing about negritude.

The song became an anthem of Bahian carnival and Brazilian black culture, being re-recorded by Ilê and by artists such as Gilberto Gil, Daniela Mercury, Sandra de Sá and the band O Rappa.

The composer also wrote the lyrics for “Fricote”, sung by Luiz Caldas and considered the beginning of axé music. Caldas recently stated that he would no longer play the historic song because of its racist lyrics.

Camafeu also signs hits such as “Menina do Cateretê”, performed by Chiclete com Banana.

Artists mourned the composer’s death. Gilberto Gil, who recorded “Mundo negro” on the album “Refavela”, said he lost the dear friend who gave him the pleasure of singing the song immortalized by Ilê.

Daniela Mercury called Camafeu a brilliant musician and composer. “He was one of the greats of axé. He made so many wonderful songs for us. Paulinho left a legacy of struggle and beauty,” she wrote on social media.

Luiz Caldas wished that Oxalá, the orixá creator of the world, would receive the partner “of so many successes”. Ilê Aiyê thanked the musician.