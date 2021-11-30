Paulinho Camafeu, the precursor composer of Axé Music, dies at the age of 73

Died this Monday (29) the singer and songwriter Paulinho Camafeu, aged 73, in Salvador. The musician was one of the forerunners of Axé Music and author of hymns of the genre such as “Ilê Aiyê (Que Bloco É Esse?)”, “Afoxé Badauê” and “Menina do Cateretê”, among others. Information is from g1.

According to the report, the musician died of heart problems. He was even intubated last week after suffering a heart attack at Hospital do Subúrbio, in Salvador, on the 23rd.

The singer was diabetic and had already had one of his legs amputated due to the disease, and had been hospitalized since November 18th.

Among his songwriting partners are Luiz Caldas, Bell Marques and Pepeu Gomes. In his Instagram stories, Luiz Caldas lamented the death of his partner.

“I hope to welcome you with open arms, Paulinho de Camafeu, my partner in several hits”, wrote the singer.

The singer Gilberto Gil he also lamented the death of Camafeu on his Instagram, recalling the fact that he had already recorded “Ilê Ayê”.

“We lost Paulinho Camafeu, our dear friend who gave me the pleasure of recording this song”, wrote Gil.

