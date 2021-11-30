Pedri Wins Kopa Trophy for Best Under-21 Player of 2021 at Ballon d’Or Ceremony | international football

19-year-old Barcelona midfielder Pedri won the 2021 Kopa Trophy, given by “France Football” magazine to the best under-21 player. The award ceremony was held at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris as part of this year’s Golden Ball (Ballon D’Or) party.

— I recently turned 19 and without a doubt this is the best way to celebrate, receiving this award alongside so many great players. I want to thank my club, Barcelona, ​​for all their support, so many people who supported me, like Leo (Messi), who is here. I want to dedicate it to my family and also remember the people on the island of La Palma, who are going through a big problem – he said.

Pedri overcame in the final stretch Jude Bellingham, from Borussia Dortmund, Jamal Musiala, from Bayern Munich, Nuno Mendes, from Paris Saint-Germain, and Mason Greenwood, from Manchester United. The Spaniard had already won the Golden Boy award this month, delivered by the Italian newspaper “Tuttosport”.

Despite Barça’s bad season, he managed to stand out, with great performances throughout the team’s 52 games, four goals and six assists. The midfielder also did well with the Spanish national team at the Euro2020 and the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Kopa Trophy nominees

Pedro (ESP) – Barcelona Jude Bellingham (ING) – Borussia Dortmund Jamal Musiala (ALE) – Bayern Munich Nuno Mendes (POR) – Paris Saint-Germain Mason Greenwood (ING) – Manchester United Bukayo Saka (ING) – Arsenal Florian Wirtz (ALE) – Bayer Leverkusen Ryan Gravenberch (HOL) – Ajax Jérémy Doku (BEL) – Rennes Giovanni Reyna (USA) – Borussia Dortmund

1 of 2 Pedri Receives France Football’s Kopa Award for Best Under-21 Player of the Season — Photo: Franck Fife/AFP Pedri receives France Football’s Kopa award for best U21 player of the season — Photo: Franck Fife/AFP

In 2018, in the first edition of the trophy, forward Mbappé, from Paris Saint-Germain, was the big winner. In 2019 the player voted best under-21 of the year was Juventus defender Matthijs De Ligt.

The award, named after former player Raymond Kopa, is awarded by a jury composed exclusively of Ballon d’Or winners. Each judge nominates three players from a list of ten previously established by “France Football”. There was no Ballon D’Or last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Golden Ball was awarded for the first time in 1956. Until 1995, the award was only awarded to players of European nationalities. In 2006, another change: players from outside European football were included, anywhere in the world.

Importantly, “Ballon d’Or” is a different award from “The Best”, which will only be held on January 17th.

