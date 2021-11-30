Pernambuco and Bahia lead unemployment in the country; see 3rd quarter rate by state | Economy

The highest rates were in Pernambuco (19.3%), Bahia (18.7%), Amapá (17.5%), Alagoas (17.1%) and Sergipe (17.0%) and the lowest in Santa Catarina (5.3%), Mato Grosso (6.6%), Mato Grosso do Sul (7.6%), Rondônia (7.8%) and Paraná (8.0%).

See below the rate per federation unit:

Pernambuco: 19.3% Bahia: 18.7% Amapá: 17.5% Alagoas: 17.1% Sergipe: 17% Rio de Janeiro: 15.9% Maranhão: 15% Rio Grande do Norte: 14.7% Paraíba: 14.5% Federal District: 14.5% Acre: 13.8% São Paulo: 13.4% Amazon: 13.4% Ceará: 12.4% Pará: 11.9% Piauí: 11.9% Tocantins: 10.8% Minas Gerais: 10.7% Roraima: 10.6% Holy Spirit: 10% Goiás: 10% Rio Grande do Sul: 8.4% Paraná: 8% Rondônia: 7.8% Mato Grosso do Sul: 7.6% Mato Grosso: 6.6% Santa Catarina: 5.3%

The unemployment rate in the Southeast moved from 14.6%, in the second quarter, to 13.1%. In the Northeast, it went from 18.3% to 16.4%.

The lowest unemployment rate was registered in the South (7.5%). In the North and Center-West regions, the rates were 12% and 9.8%, respectively.

Unemployment affects more women and blacks

The unemployment rate was 10.1% for men and 15.9% for women, and it was below the average for whites (10.3%) and above it for blacks (15.8%) and browns (14 ,two%).

In the population outside the workforce, browns represented 46.8%, followed by whites (43.1%) and blacks (8.9%). In comparison with the second quarter, this participation of browns decreased and that of whites and blacks increased.

Despite the drop in unemployment in the 3rd quarter, the real income of Brazilians shrank and the number of underemployed and informal workers increased. The contingent of self-employed workers reached a record number. Read more here.

See other regional survey highlights: