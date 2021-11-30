Petrobras proposes 50% readjustment to gas distributors in 2022 | Economy

Reproduction: Acidade ON After proposing to double the price of natural gas, Petrobras backs off and offers a 50% readjustment to distributors

After proposing a 100% readjustment for piped gas, Petrobras begins to review its proposals with an increase to 50% reduction in prices, but the impasse continues.

Abegás, which brings together piped gas distributors, with contracts expiring on December 31, 2021, received from the state-owned company, last Tuesday, a new contractual proposal for the supply of natural gas.

In the new proposal, the four-year contracts, effective from January 1, 2022, will have a readjustment of approximately 50% in the current price for the first year (US$ 12/MMBtu) and with a reduction scenario for the years subsequent ones, depending on the price of oil and the dollar and, mainly, on the real competition in the offer of the molecule by other suppliers.

According to Abegás, the proposal was restructured only in the long-term modality. The commercial conditions for short-term contracts were not changed, keeping the values ​​high.

In Abegás’ assessment, although it establishes flexible conditions, the new proposal still generates a strong impact on the market, which lives with a scenario of economic recovery below the expected pace. “In addition, the market still faces barriers to an effective opening, which has been affecting the conditions of price competitiveness for the molecule,” said Abegás.

The agreement takes place after Abegás decides to present a representation in the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade), denouncing anti-competitive practices. Petrobras had proposed for contracts from 6 months to 1 year, a 200% readjustment in the price of the molecule, while in contracts of four years, the proposal provided for a readjustment of 100%.

In a statement, Abegás and its associates manifest, in parallel, full availability to continue negotiations with interested parties. Abegás said that it maintains, with Cade, “the requirement to maintain the contractual conditions in force until the proper analysis of all market issues and possible anti-competitive actions by the dominant agent to prevent other agents from offering the gas molecule”.

“The piped gas distributors reiterate their commitment to preserving the country’s energy security, with a solution for continuity of supply, and their full commitment to the process of opening up the natural gas market,” he said.