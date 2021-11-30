PF arrests suspects of defrauding 1.5 thousand INSS pensions and causing a loss of R$ 76 million | Goiás

The Federal Police arrested four suspects of defrauding 1,505 pensions from the National Social Security Institute (INSS) and causing a loss of R$ 76 million to the public coffers. The preventive arrest warrants were carried out in Goiânia. At the home of one of the investigated, the operation seized R$30,000 in cash.
The names of the suspects were not released by the Federal Police. Therefore, the g1 did not find their defense to speak out about the operation.
In addition to the arrests, 11 search and seizure warrants and one restrictive measure were served in Goiânia, Serra Talhada (PE), Paranã (TO) and São José dos Campos (SP).
During the investigation, the police discovered that an INSS server was acting on behalf of her partner, two of his brothers and a nephew, in addition to several agents. According to the PF, this operation is yet another part of the investigation that has already been carried out with search and seizure warrants last month in Goiás.
PF seizes BRL 30,000 in cash at the home of an investigated suspect of defrauding the INSS — Photo: Federal Police
Those investigated will be able to respond in court for criminal organization, embezzlement against the INSS, embezzlement, insertion of false information in social security information systems, money laundering, and other crimes, with penalties that can exceed 41 years in prison.
According to the Federal Police, the savings provided, considering the expected survival rate projected by the Brazilian Institute of Statistical Geography (IBGE), reached R$ 1.4 billion, relative to the amounts that would be disbursed for future payments to beneficiaries.
The investigation, which began in September this year, found that the group’s way of acting consisted mainly of:
- Inclusion of contribution time and salaries in the calculation of benefits without registration of employment relationships and/or payments as individual contributors or domestic servants in the National Social Information Registry (CNIS);
- Inexistence of digital record in the INSS-GET Task Management database, of documents proving the time of contributions used in granting benefits;
- Retrolation of the benefit start date to almost a year before the grant to generate a high amount of arrears that were passed on to the group’s participants in the fraud.
