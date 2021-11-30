PF was able to access the TSE’s network during the security test of the voting machine

Federal Police (PF) technicians and experts managed to access the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) network during the Public Security Test (TPS) of the electronic voting model. The court kept the electronic voting systems open to receive attacks from “hackers” for six days, in order to improve the technology currently used for the 2022 elections.

According to the president of the TSE, Luís Roberto Barroso, federal agents carried out the most dangerous attack on electronic voting machines, as they managed to bypass the information transmission line and penetrate the court’s network. “The simple entry is already a concern that we are going to face. This was the most relevant attack and one that will require more care from the TSE,” he stated.

“They managed to enter the TSE network with these attacks, but they cannot reach the voting system, that is, it is an important attack that we have to find a blocking mechanism, but it is not serious. We only consider serious what has the potential. to change the voter’s vote,” stated Barroso.

The TSE received applications from 26 investigators linked to universities, private companies and public agencies, who carried out 29 plans to attack electronic voting machines. These procedures basically consist of different attempts to break into the voting system and find physical and technological vulnerabilities in the devices.

In the balance carried out this Monday, 29, it appears that 24 plans failed completely and 5 were successful in finding “findings”, as the points of improvement are classified. Violations of the electronic voting system will undergo internal correction processes so that they can be re-submitted for testing, in May 2022, during the confirmation test organized by the TSE.

“Although they were not serious, they are important and deserve attention and study by the TSE for the purpose of improvement,” stated Barroso. “It’s relevant, but it’s not serious. We only consider serious what has the potential to affect the result and nothing so far has presented this potential, but it is relevant because obviously no one wants there to be a risk of entry into our network”.

Check out the list of the top five attacks on electronic voting machines:

1st Panel of the urn: Investigators attached a false panel to the display of the electronic urn. The attack was considered worrisome because it violates vote secrecy, prevents voters from voting, but has no capacity to interfere in the election results. To carry out this procedure it is necessary to enter an object – the same size as the electronic ballot box – in the polling station, without anyone seeing or identifying the delay in the procedure.

“It’s a very counterfactual, very unlikely situation, but we’re going to think of some measure that can minimize the risk of someone having this type of behavior,” said Barroso.

2nd Unscrambling of the ballot box: the ballots contain all the votes from the polling station and are shuffled so that only the TSE can carry out the process of translating and compiling the result. The bulletins, however, are also printed and posted at the door of the sections at the end of voting. According to Barroso, the procedure does not generate consequences.

“The shuffling of information is a historical reminiscence of the time when there was no digital signature of the bulletin, so it was an extra security. If there was a digital signature, this shuffling would become unnecessary and we are even considering the possibility of simply not having this anymore shuffling for lack of usefulness,” stated Barroso.

3rd Breaking the barrier: The technicians managed to jump a security barrier represented by the information transmission line and reached the TSE network door, but could not access it.

“The Public Test is there to discover vulnerabilities and the TSE can fix it,” said Barroso.

4th Ballot Headphone Attack: Electronic ballot boxes have headphone jacks for visually impaired voters. One of the attacks managed to insert a bluetooth device into the back of the urn. The object started to transmit the votes to the hackers.

“It would be necessary for someone to get inside the polling station to attach equipment to the back of the ballot box, which is visible to the polling station. Therefore, an equally counterfactual situation,” declared Barroso.

5th Access to the TSE network: Federal Police experts were, in fact, able to enter the court system. The invasion, however, was unsuccessful in trying to alter systems and photos of existing candidates.

“It’s relevant, but it’s not serious. We only consider serious what has the potential to affect the result and nothing so far has presented this potential, but it is relevant because obviously no one wants there to be a risk of entry into our network,” he said Clay.