Pfizer will be used as a booster dose for those who took Janssen in the city of SP

The Municipal Health Department of São Paulo announced that it will use Pfizer’s vaccine for the booster dose of those who were immunized with Janssen from this Tuesday, 30. The decision was taken this Monday afternoon (29) after meeting the managers to discuss preventive actions against the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus. The capital of São Paulo will also no longer require proof of residence for vaccination against Covid-19. The secretariat’s expectation is to quickly vaccinate more than 300 thousand people who received the dose of Janssen. According to the technical team, the use of Pfizer’s immunizing agent if there are no doses from Janssen is supported by a technical document from the São Paulo government. On the 25th, the Ministry of Health released a technical note that advises that Brazilians who were immunized with Janssen’s vaccine take a booster dose between two and six months after the first application. The ministry’s recommendation is that the same brand’s immunizing agent be used. However, a previous recommendation, made in August this year, already authorized the use of the Pfizer vaccine for seniors who took the single dose of Janssen. 1 in 16 Vaccination station at the Museu da República, in Catete, in Rio de Janeiro Credit: Pedro Duran/CNN

two in 16 Nurse shows Covid-19 vaccine for women in Rio de Janeiro Credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images

3 in 16 A SUS nurse applies Covid-19 vaccine to a man at her home in Rocinha, Rio, in one of the frequent rounds that health professionals make in the community to immunize people who do not want to go to the clinic Credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images

4 in 16 Vaccination against Covid-19 in São Paulo Credit: Reuters/Carla Carniel

5 in 16 Nurse in the vaccination campaign against Covid-19 on Ilha de Paquetá, in Rio de Janeiro Credit: Fernando Souza/picture alliance via Getty Images

6 in 16 Boris Johnson visits Covid-19 vaccination center in London Credit: Alberto Pezzali – WPA Pool/Getty Images

7 in 16 Japanese woman screens to be vaccinated against Covid-19 Credit: Stanislav Kogiku – 2.Aug.2021/Pool Photo via AP

8 in 16 China vaccinates college students against Covid-19 Credit: Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

9 in 16 Some countries already vaccinate adolescents against Covid-19 Credit: Getty Images (FG Trade)

10 in 16 Nurse applies vaccine in Dhaka, Bangladesh, which plans to immunize 10 million in one week Credit: Maruf Rahman / Eyepix Group/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

11 in 16 City of Aue-Bad Schlema, Germany, distributes free hot dogs to those who present their vaccination card Credit: Hendrik Schmidt/picture alliance via Getty Images

12 in 16 Covid-19 vaccinations in New Delhi, India Credit: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

13 in 16 45-year-old man is vaccinated at a drive-in post in Bhubaneswar, India Credit: STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images

14 in 16 Covid-19 vaccination in prison in Harare, Zimbabwe Credit: Tafadzwa Ufumeli/Getty Images

15 in 16 Covid-19 vaccinations in Dakar, Senegal Credit: Fatma Esma Arslan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

16 in 16 Covid-19 vaccinations in Bangkok, Thailand Credit: Reuters/Athit Perawongmetha

At the meeting this Monday, the secretariat also defined that it is no longer mandatory to present proof of address in the city of São Paulo to take any of the doses in the municipal health network. With the high rate of immunization for first and second doses in the capital and to strengthen national vaccination, anyone can come forward to receive the immunizing agent, regardless of place of residence.

It was also defined that cases of the Ômicron variant will have as reference the Municipal Hospital Tide Setúbal, in addition to the General Hospital Guaianazes, of the state government.

The municipal health department also reported that it has not registered new variants in circulation in the capital. In the last sample of genomic sequencing and monitoring of positive cases, all covid-19 cases were of the Delta variant.

According to the folder, tests will be carried out to detect the coronavirus in suspected (symptomatic) patients from African countries informed by the ministry and from the regions where they will reside. The city’s health network was instructed to question every symptomatic patient if they had been in Africa in the last 14 days and, if the answer is positive, then the collected sample will be sent for sequencing.

All people arriving from Africa will have their data (name, contact and address) sent by Anvisa to municipalities and the health surveillance of the city of São Paulo will guide them to maintain a 14-day quarantine, in addition to monitoring (via telephone contact) of the health status of each one. Anyone with symptoms of the disease will have the sample collected and sent for genotyping.