Pfizer will be used in SP as a backup for those who took Janssen – News

The Municipal Health Department of São Paulo announced that it will use the Pfizer vaccine for the booster dose of those who were immunized with Janssen, starting this Tuesday (30th). The decision was taken this Monday (29), after a meeting of managers to discuss preventive actions against the micron variant of the coronavirus. The capital of São Paulo will also no longer require proof of residence for vaccination against Covid-19.

The secretariat’s expectation is to quickly vaccinate more than 300 thousand people who received the dose of Janssen. According to the technical team, the use of Pfizer’s immunizing agent if there are no doses from Janssen is supported by a technical document from the Government of São Paulo.

On the 25th, the Ministry of Health released a technical note that guides Brazilians who have been immunized with the Janssen vaccine to take a booster dose between two and six months after the first application. The ministry’s recommendation is that the same brand’s immunizing agent be used. However, a previous recommendation, made in August of this year, already authorized the use of the Pfizer vaccine in elderly people who took the single dose of Janssen.

At the meeting this Monday, the secretariat also defined that it is no longer mandatory to present proof of address in the city of São Paulo to take any of the doses in the municipal health network. With the high rate of immunization for first and second doses in the capital and to strengthen national vaccination, anyone can come forward to receive the immunizing agent, regardless of place of residence.

It was also defined that cases of the Ômicron variant will have as reference the Municipal Hospital Tide Setúbal, in addition to the General Hospital Guaianazes, of the state government.

Variant

The municipal health department also reported that it has not registered new variants in circulation in the capital. In the latest genomic sequencing sample and monitoring of positive tests, all Covid-19 cases were of the Delta variant.

According to the folder, tests will be carried out to detect the coronavirus in suspected (symptomatic) patients from African countries informed by the ministry and from the regions where they will live. The city’s health network was instructed to question every symptomatic patient if they had been in Africa in the last 14 days and, if the answer is positive, then the collected sample will be sent for sequencing.

All people arriving from Africa will have their data (name, contact and address) sent by Anvisa to the municipalities, and the health surveillance of the city of São Paulo will guide the adoption of a 14-day quarantine, in addition to monitoring (via contact telephone number) of the health status of each person. Anyone with symptoms of the disease will have the sample collected and sent for genotyping.

