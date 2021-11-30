Photo deletion was the trigger for Harry to leave royal family

Taking a photo of Harry, Meghan and archie from the traditional year-end pronouncement of Queen Elizabeth, in 2019, may have been the trigger that led the couple to leave the royal family in January 2020.

The novelty is told in “Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan” (Brothers and Wives: inside the private lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan, in free translation), new book by Christopher Anderson on The Royal Family, which will be released on Tuesday, November 30th.

According to information from the website Page Six, the book says that the queen “looked at the tables where the photos she so lovingly selected were laid out”, until she said that “all were good, except one” and said “I don’t think so we need this one”, referring to the photo of Harry with his wife and child.

The Queen’s exclusion would have been a form of revenge for Harry choosing to spend Christmas with his wife, son and mother-in-law in Canada rather than the UK. According to the book, after learning about the exclusion and watching the Queen’s pronouncement, William got scared and commented with Kate that Harry would be furious.

Christopher Anderson writes that the situation caused Harry to confide in a friend that he “felt like he, Meghan and Archie were being erased from the family.” A month later, he and Meghan announced the removal of the royal family, which became known as “Megxit” in the English press.

Wanted by the publication, a spokesperson for the Queen said “We do not comment on books of this type as this risks giving them some form of authority and credibility.” William and Kate’s spokespersons were also approached, and decided not to comment.

CASE OF RACISM

The website also reported that the book claims that prince charles questioned his grandson’s skin tone. Author Christopher Anderson says the conversation took place in November 2017, the day Meghan and Harry’s engagement was announced.

See+: Learn about Prince Charles’ plans when he becomes King

“I wonder what the kids will be like?” Prince Charles would have told his wife Camilla. According to Anderson, she would have been surprised and replied “Absolutely beautiful, I’m sure”.

Given the answer, which he would not have heard, Charles would have insisted with the question: “I mean, what do you think their skin tone will be?”, given that Meghan is black.

To The New York Post, the palace spokesman denied the allegations.” This is fiction and doesn’t deserve further comment”

MAIN NEWS

The Farm 13: Discover the ‘Cobra Caninana funk’

Nanda Costa appears in a cute moment in bed with her daughters

Gloria Groove cries and says she can’t get over the death of Marília Mendonça