Photo shows Saturn and its rings seen by NASA spacecraft orbiting the Moon

Saturn and its beautiful set of rings were recorded from a unique perspective using the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) spacecraft. The probe, which has orbited and studied the Moon since 2009, was hovering about 90 km above the Lacus Veris (“Spring Lake”) region when it was repositioned to capture the northern side of the beautiful gas giant.

Although the LRO’s mission is to record the Moon’s surface, nothing prevents the probe from occasionally changing its focus. On October 13, the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera (LROC) lens recorded the north side of Saturn as well as its rings.

Saturn and its rings recorded by the LRO Oct 13, 2021 (Image: Reproduction/NASA/GSFC/Arizona State University)

Saturn takes much longer than Earth to complete one lap around the Sun — a year there lasts 29 Earth years. That means each season there lasts around seven years. The image shows autumn in the northern hemisphere, which began in March of this year.

The NASA team of engineers, responsible for operating the LRO, had to manipulate the probe with care to make it register Saturn instead of the lunar surface, as required by the script. The LRO has also done the same to record Jupiter from lunar orbit, even capturing some of the gas giant’s moons.

The same image of Saturn taken by the LRO, but magnified four times (Image: Reproduction/NASA/GSFC/Arizona State University)

So why didn’t LRO also record some of Saturn’s moons? According to NASA, the “Lord of the Rings” is darker than Jupiter and more opaque than natural satellites by LROC camera standards.

Saturn’s rings are estimated to be between 10 and 100 million years old, being made primarily of water ice. The rings recorded by the lunar probe have a diameter of 270,000 km — 70% of the average distance between the Moon and Earth.

Source: NASA; Via Space.com