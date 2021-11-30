Pigs “Contracted” to Protect Airplanes

pigs eat leftover beetroot crop to scare off birds



Photo: Reproduction / Social Networks



The administration of Schiphol Airport, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, surprised a swine company a few months ago by contacting them to order 20 pigs.

The order, considered “the strangest ever received” by Stan Gloudemans, one of the partners at the swine producer, was made to test a project developed with the objective of providing more safety to the aircraft, preventing collisions between birds and planes.

The pigs were released on a five-acre plot near the airport. At the site, there is a sugar beet plantation, with only the remains of the harvest, a condition that attracts many birds, such as geese. The function of the pigs is precisely to eat these leftovers and make the area less attractive to visitors arriving from heaven.

Also, like animals that also include meat in their diet, they have the urge to attack birds, but they don’t have the speed to reach them, so they scare them away without harm.

So they function like living scarecrows. The project was tested for 4 weeks, until the beginning of November. With the data collected, an analysis will be carried out over the next few months to assess the effectiveness of the method.

Willemeike Koster, a spokeswoman for Schiphol Airport, said there were about 150 collisions between birds and planes in 2020. “This type of accident can pose serious dangers, especially if the animals are sucked into the engines.”

Before ordering the pigs, the airport had already been applying strategies to try to reduce the risks. Today, 20 bird controllers work at the site using technologies such as laser beam and sound emission. In addition, special plants are placed in the areas of the region.