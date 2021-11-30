Pix may have automatic debit function soon; understand

The Central Bank announced a novelty that could be implemented soon on Pix. According to BC, the intention will be to allow payment by approximation and the automatic debit function. The new features may come into effect from 2022, if everything goes as expected.

Recently, Pix has already received the features of Pix Saque and Pix Troco, the first of which guarantees cash withdrawals from commercial establishments. Another novelty that promises to be part of the routine of Brazilians who use Pix, in turn, is the possibility of making payments without internet on the cell phone.

This system will act, according to preliminary information, like a credit card. According to news aired by the press, there are studies for international transfers to take place through Pix. New changes do not yet have a specific date for them to take place. However, it is known that they are projections for the next year.

Currently, Pix already allows functions for transfers between users, payments via QR Code or key, payment of bills such as electricity bills, payments from the Union Collection Guide (GRU), transfers/payments between companies, Pix Collection and even , the recent Pix Saque and Pix Troco.

On November 16th, Pix’s payment system completed its first year and, so far, it has already undergone some changes. The main ones were promoted as responses to the many cases of fraud and lightning kidnappings.

Value of withdrawal from stores

As of this Monday (11/29), the possibility of make withdrawals up to R$500.00 through Pix. Thus, in any commercial department or ATM that accepts the service, it is now possible to request a withdrawal without having to go to a bank branch. Another advantage is that the user will not need a credit or debit card for this.

The process will be the same for payments or sending money. Even because the customer must send the Pix to the store where he wants to withdraw the value and, after confirming the instant transaction, he will receive the desired money. In case of Pix Change, the customer can buy a product, which costs, for example, R$ 40.00 and make a Pix of R$ 50.00 to receive R$ 10.00 in change.