Pix Saque and Pix Troca are now available

As of this Monday (29), the two new Pix modalities are available: Saque and Exchange. Users will be able to make withdrawals from places such as bakeries, department stores and supermarkets, not just ATMs.

According to the Central Bank (BC), the offer of the two new products of the tool to users is optional, with the final decision being up to commercial establishments, companies that own self-service networks and financial institutions.

Pix Cashout

Pix Saque will allow customers of any institution participating in the system to withdraw from one of the points that offer the service.

Commercial establishments, shared ATM networks and Pix participants, through their own self-service services, may offer the service. In order to access cash resources, the customer will make a Pix to the withdrawal agent, in a similar dynamic to a normal Pix, from the reading of a QR Code or the service provider’s application.

Pix Change

In Pix Troca, the dynamics are practically identical. The difference is that the withdrawal of resources in kind can be made during the payment of a purchase to the establishment. In this case, the Pix is ​​made for the total value, that is, the purchase plus the withdrawal. The customer’s statement will show the amount corresponding to the withdrawal and purchase.

Content continues after the ad

Limit

The maximum limit for Pix Saque and Pix Troco transactions will be R$500.00 during the day, and R$100.00 at night (from 8 pm to 6 am). According to BC, there will be, however, freedom for the providers of new Pix products to work with limits lower than these values, if they consider it more suitable for their purposes.

Rates

According to BC, there will be no fees charged to natural persons (individuals and individual micro-entrepreneurs) by the institution holding the deposit account or the prepaid payment account for carrying out the Pix Saque or Pix Troco in up to eight monthly transactions. From the ninth transaction carried out per month, financial or payment institutions holding the paying user’s account may charge a fee for the transaction.

The amount of the fee charged is freely established by the institution and must be informed to the paying user before the transaction confirmation step. “Users will never be able to be charged directly by the withdrawal agents”, highlighted the institution.

BC further explains that the four free traditional withdrawals made by the user outside the scope of the Pix Saque and Pix Troco can be deducted from the gratuity allowance (eight per month). In other words, if the user makes a withdrawal from his account, other than through Pix Saque or Pix Troco, this withdrawal may be counted and his deductible for gratuities may be reduced from eight to seven, at the institution’s discretion.

For merchants that provide the service, Pix Saque and Pix Troco operations will represent the receipt of a fee that can vary from R$ 0.25 to R$ 0.95 per transaction, depending on the negotiation with their institution of relationship.