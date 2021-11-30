Pix saque and Pix troco are alternatives to ATMs. Know how they work

How Pixa Saque and Pix Troca will work:

How will Pix Saque work?

Upon arriving at a store checkout, the customer will make a Pix for the establishment. The attendant will then take the same amount of Pix in cash from the cashier and give it to the customer.

And the Pix Troca?

The transaction is very similar, but here the customer makes a purchase and a withdrawal in the same transaction.

For example: when paying for a product of R$100, he makes a Pix at a higher value, of R$150, and withdraws the difference (R$50) in cash. This would avoid a trip to the bank to withdraw R$50 at ATMs.

In another example, if he buys a R$20 product, he makes a R$30 Pix and receives a R$10 bill.

Will it have a cost?

Currently, individuals and individual entrepreneurs — including individual micro-entrepreneurs (MEIs) — are entitled to free of charge for the first four withdrawals of the month in the package of services provided by their banks.

With Pix Saque there will be eight free withdrawals, including the four that were already planned. In other words, each person will be entitled to eight free withdrawals per month, via Pix or conventionally, at an ATM.

After this eighth transaction, the bank may charge the customer a fee. However, the fee for withdrawals via Pix cannot be higher than that charged by the bank for conventional withdrawals.

Legal entities such as companies can be charged from the first transaction of the month, at the bank’s discretion.

Is there a withdrawal limit?

BC established a limit of R$500 for the daytime period and R$100 from 8:00 pm to 6:00 am. Trades may offer lower limits if they deem it appropriate.

Where will it be available?

Any commercial establishment offering Pix as a payment option may offer Pix Saque or Pix Troca.

Options must also be available at ATMs. A person who has an account at bank A can withdraw from the ATM at bank B via Pix. This cashout counts as one of eight monthly free cashouts.

Is it mandatory that every place that offers Pix as a payment option has Pix Saque?

No, each establishment will decide whether or not to offer the service.

Can the commerce offer only the withdrawal or just the change?

Yes, the establishment may only offer one or the other.

Does the trade receive something to offer the service?

The Central Bank hopes that businesses offering the service will have an increase in the flow of customers and reduce their expenses with the movement of money, for example, with the hiring of vaults.

In addition, whoever provides the service will receive remuneration that can vary from R$0.25 to R$0.95 depending on the contract with the partner financial institution.

How can the store owner offer this modality?

He can look for the financial institution that serves him and ask to join. According to BC, a contractual adjustment is enough to offer Pix Saque and Pix Troco.

The merchant will also be able to define how he will offer the service, at what time it will be available and which banknotes can be withdrawn at his establishment.