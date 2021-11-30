Pix Saque and Pix Troco start on Monday; see how they work – 11/29/2021 – Market

As of this Monday (29), Pix users can withdraw money from commercial and service establishments throughout the country, through the services of Pix Saque and Exchange.

In Pix Saque, the customer makes a Pix through a QR Code or the service provider’s application and receives the amount in cash. This service can be offered in commerce, in institutions with their own or independent ATM network, in self-service terminals and 24-hour teller machines.

Pix Exchange, in turn, must be made with purchases or payments for services. The customer makes the Pix for a value greater than the purchase and the difference is paid in cash to the consumer. According to the Central Bank, the transaction statement must itemize the purchase amount and the amount withdrawn in the form of change.

Each Pix user is entitled to eight free Cash Out or Change transactions per month. The maximum amount for transactions is R$500 in cash during the day and R$100 at night, between 8:00 pm and 6:00 am.

Establishments that offer the services can opt for lower limits and will receive a fee per operation that varies between R$0.25 and R$0.95.

The offer of Pix Saque and Pix Troco is optional and depends on the membership of each establishment. BC’s expectation is that the service will be available at points such as stores, supermarkets, bakeries and department chains.