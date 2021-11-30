‘Plan A’ by Flamengo, Gallardo would have made demands to accept offer from Brazilian club | Flamengo

Marcelo GallardoAFP

Published 11/29/2021 4:49 PM

Rio – The name of Marcelo Gallardo seems to be Flamengo’s priority to assume the technical command of the Rio de Janeiro club in 2022. According to information from “ESPN”, the Argentine became the “Plan A” of Rubro-Negro who will go with Maurício Souza, assistant coach, for the last rounds of the Brazilian Nationals. However, it will not be an easy task to seduce the River Plate coach.

According to information from journalist Jorge Nicola, Gallardo would have made demands to accept any offer from Brazilian football. “He will be seduced by a project with a three-year contract. In addition to being a coach, he wants to be the manager, a kind of owner of the club. Autonomy to rule in the youth categories, professional football, hiring players,” he said.

The departure of Renato Gaúcho was sealed this Monday after a meeting of the rubro-negro football summit. River coach for seven years, Gallardo spoke in a farewell tone after winning the Argentine Championship title last week. “It’s the first time that my contract ends (without renewing). I’ve given this club everything until today. I think I deserve the chance to think. Now I’m going to analyze, rethink. The club didn’t deserve my head elsewhere,” he said.

For River Plate, the former player has already made history as a coach. In all, there are 13 titles in seven years commanding the Argentine club. The main ones were the Libertadores conquered in 2015 and 2018. In addition, Gallardo won three South American Recopas, three Argentine Cups, two Super Cups in the country and one Argentine Championship.