Plan involves surgery, disease worsens and men undergo surgery in the SUS

It was December 25th, Christmas 2020, when appeared rock, 61, felt severe pain in the chest and sought the Cruzeiro do Sul Hospital, particularly, in Osasco. He was hospitalized for seven days until the diagnosis: acute cholecystitis, an inflammation of the gallbladder caused by a stone, a small stone in the organ. The operation for the problem, however, only took place on October 5, by SUS, almost 10 months after the first complaints.

According to Aparecido, during all this time, he felt abdominal pain and discomfort, in addition to following a restricted diet to avoid worsening the condition. “My diet was only food without oil, without fat. All on water. If I ate a little more, I felt pain. If he lay down on his right side, he also felt pain”, he says.

Despite the care, the situation worsened. “The doctors said that my gallbladder was already partially necrotic and much more inflamed. And that I could have a generalized infection if I took longer to undergo the operation”, says Aparecido about the delay in carrying out the surgery. He narrates that he sought out the public health system after trying, for months, to perform the surgery under the agreement of Grupo NotreDame Intermédica (GNDI), of which the businessman is a client. Understand the case:

COMINGS AND GOINGS

Aparecido was discharged from Cruzeiro do Sul on December 31, 2020. After the end of hospitalization, he treated a problem related to gallbladder inflammation until he began to undergo examinations for the operation, which involved removing the stone from the organ.

Months later, in May, he made an appointment to schedule the procedure, but was informed by a doctor that Cruzeiro do Sul has become a reference center against Covid-19. According to NotreDame, there was a “scheduled date for surgery,” which was canceled because “we were at the peak of Covid’s second wave. Therefore, all non-urgent elective procedures were suspended, due to the risks involved”.

The businessman, however, says that he never had the procedure scheduled for the Hospital Cruzeiro do Sul. “There was no date to perform any elective surgery”, retorts Aparecido.

SCHEDULE?

Months later, in August, the businessman went to another medical appointment to try to schedule the surgery. This time, the gallbladder operation was scheduled for September 25th.

But on the 19th of that month, another problem. “LI went to NotreDame and they said my surgery had been cancelled. They said they had called [para confirmar a operação] and I hadn’t answered the phone. And it’s a lie,” he says. The businessman filed a complaint against the operator with the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS). After complaining to the regulatory body of health plans, the procedure was rescheduled for October.

the SUS

The entrepreneur went to the Osasco Regional Hospital, public, on September 23. “I got sick and looked for this hospital. I was feeling pain, loss of appetite and very bad feeling”, she narrates. According to Aparecido, he sought out the public network because he no longer trusted the services of the NotreDame network. Rhe performed all the preoperative exams again, this time by SUS, and had the surgery scheduled for October 5th, seven days before the one scheduled by the GNDI, which was to take place on October 12th.

“I was finally able to perform the surgery. Nobody from NotreDame called me to talk about the procedure on the 12th. On the 13th, I called there and they said the same thing, that they had called me and I hadn’t answered, which is a lie. I’m talking to lawyers. If they say that a lawsuit is applicable, I want to be compensated”.

According to the businessman, the gallbladder was partially necrotic due to the 10 months that passed from diagnosis to the procedure.

“He spent months trying to solve the problem and in the end he managed to operate through the SUS with the worst case. We understand that the operator can be liable for moral damages, for having put his health and physical integrity at risk”, says Rafael Robba, 39, a specialist in the right to health and a partner at Vilhena Silva Advogados, an office hired by Aparecido.

About the rescheduling of the surgery, NotreDame stated in a note only that “the surgery was scheduled and included in the surgical map of the Bosque da Saúde, with the beneficiary’s knowledge (call recorded). The same did not happen, because, according to the patient, he felt insecure because he did not receive confirmation of admission from the hospital”.

Check out the health operator’s complete position on the case:

We clarify that on 12/25/2020, at 7:23 am, Mr. Aparecido was admitted to Hospital Cruzeiro do Sul. During hospitalization, acute cholecystitis was detected. Clinical treatment was carried out and the patient was discharged, with instructions to seek outpatient care in order to review the need for any additional approach.

He consulted with the specialist, when an elective surgical procedure was requested, with an appointment at Hospital Cruzeiro do Sul. On the scheduled date of surgery, we were at the peak of Covid’s 2nd wave. Therefore, all non-urgent elective procedures were suspended, due to the risks involved.

He returned to the clinic to reschedule the procedure, which was rescheduled for the Hospital Bosque da Saúde.

The surgery was scheduled and included in the Bosque da Saúde surgical map, with the beneficiary's knowledge (recorded call). The same did not happen, because according to the patient, he felt insecure because he did not receive confirmation of admission from the hospital.