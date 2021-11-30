Play 20+ games not listed on the Xbox Game Pass for PC – Here’s how

Games like Battlefield: Bad Company 2, Superhot and Crysis Remastered do not appear as available in the Xbox app

O Xbox Game Pass for PC brings several games of different genres to its subscribers, with the list of available titles growing every month. But the service suffers a bit with some problems, such as the integration with the EA Play, which left another 20 games off the list of available to subscribers of the service. Microsoft.

This problem happens because several games present in the service of AND THE that are not shown through the platform of the Game Pass on the computer, which makes players not aware of its existence on the service.

Because of this, users interested in these games would have to enter the applications of the AND THE, EA App or Origin, and note that they would be available for download to subscribers of the Microsoft.



As pointed out by the PCGamer, the list of available games has very interesting names, such as Crysis Remastered and the latest release of the franchise Worms, O WMD Worms. But in addition some classics from the distributor are also available for download thanks to Xbox Game Pass. One of these games is the Battlefield: Bad Company 2, which has one of the best campaigns in the franchise.



See the list of games available but not listed on the Xbox Game Pass:

aragami

Bard’s Tale Trilogy

Battlefield: Bad Company 2

beholder

Capsized

Crysis Remastered

Diluvion

Dungeons of Dredmor

history

Legrand Legacy

mini meter

The Sexy Brutale

peggle nights

Rebel Galaxy

superhot

This War of Mine

torchlight

Torchlight 2

Trine

Trine 2: Complete Story

Last Underworld 1

Last Underworld 2

WMD Worms

To download these games is quite easy, the user only has to be with their account. Xbox connected to EA Play and go search for them at EA App. It is also possible to access them by filtering games from the subscription service of the AND THE through EA App, which will show these games that the Microsoft does not disclose that its subscribers have access.

