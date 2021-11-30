Pokémon Unite is the best 2021 game for Android, according to Google | strategy games

Pokémon Unite was named Best Game of 2021 on the Google Play Store for Android mobile, while popular voting chose the Battle Royale Free Fire Max. The Google Play Store Best Games award is held annually with titles chosen by the Google team, in addition from the popular vote category, where all you need to do is have a store account to vote. Last year the winner was the phenomenon Genshin Impact, a top-notch free RPG for consoles and mobile devices.

1 of 2 Google Play Store Announces Best Games 2021 Award Winners with Pokémon Unite and Free Fire Max on Top — Photo: Press Release/The Pokemon Company Google Play Store Announces Best Games 2021 Award Winners with Pokémon Unite and Free Fire Max on Top — Photo: Publicity/The Pokemon Company

Pokémon Unite is a MOBA-style game, just like League of Legends, released for Nintendo Switch, Android and iPhone (iOS), in which pocket monsters face off online in 5×5 teams. The game came in ahead of other popular titles, including League of Legends: Wild Rift itself, the mobile version of the popular PC game now for smartphones and tablets. Despite this, Wild Rift still gained prominence in the categories of best competitive games and best game for tablets.

The popularity of Garena Free Fire Max does not surprise fans of the game, especially in Brazil, where Free Fire Battlegrounds is one of the most played games. This Max version of the game offers a different experience and improved visuals for more modern smartphones compared to the original game, but retains its famous Battle Royale style.

2 of 2 Free Fire Max is the enhanced version of Garena’s Battle Royale — Photo: Publicity/Garena Free Fire Max is the enhanced version of Garena’s Battle Royale — Photo: Publicity/Garena

Among some of the highlights, the RPG Marvel Future Revolution with comic book heroes was in good positions. The mobile version of My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge was quite successful with gameplay similar to Johnny Trigger. The nice game Donut County was one of the winners among the best indie games.

Best Games of 2021 Google Play

Best Game of 2021

Pokémon Unite

Best Innovative Games

Inked

JanKenUP!

Pokémon Unite

Sixit

Unmaze – an interactive fable of light and shadow

best casual games

Cats in Time

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!

Disney Pop Town

Project Makeover

Switchcraft: match 3 magic

best indie games

7 Billion Humans

bird alone

donut county

My Friend Peter: Ripe for Revenge

Puzzling Peaks EXE

Best Tablet Games

Chicken Police – Paint it RED!

My Friend Peter: Ripe for Revenge

League of Legends: Wild Rift

