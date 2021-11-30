Police confirm death in attack by Cruzeiro organizers on buses with Atlético-MG fans | soccer

The Civil Police confirmed that there was one death among the more than ten injured in an attack on buses with Atlético-MG fans this Sunday, in Belo Horizonte. Six men, aged between 20 and 26, were arrested and fined in the act of murder, attempted murder and criminal association.
According to the Military Police, after the match between Atlético-MG and Fluminense, in Mineirão, around 30 people from an organized crowd of Cruzeiro ambushed the group, which was carrying around 45 passengers, in the Barreiro region. , in Belo Horizonte.
Bus was destroyed after ambush by Cruzeiro fans — Photo: Magno Dantas/TV Globo
The bus stopped and, in the sequence, they vandalized the vehicle and threw Molotov cocktail. The collective was destroyed, with broken glass.
The wounded were taken to the Hospital de Pronto-Socorro João XXIII and other health units. Matheus Freitas, 20 years old, did not resist. The victim’s identity was confirmed by the organized supporters Galoucura.
PM isolates the departure of the Cruzeiro bus; Blue Mafia demonstrates against team — Photo: Rodrigo Lima/ Tv Globo
The Public Ministry of Minas Gerais recommended to the Minas Gerais Football Federation the banishment of the organized supporters Mafia Azul, on match days, for six months, in every stadium in the country, because of the attack.
“The measure, which has an educational character, should come into force as of today and will last for six months, recommends the MPMG.”
Cruzeiro’s board of directors was also notified. The club and the organized supporters will have to manifest themselves in 10 days.
O ge he sought out the Blue Mafia, but no one was found to talk about the matter. The FMF had not manifested itself until the conclusion of the report, as had Cruzeiro.