Polls show left candidate ahead in Chile’s second round

Gabriel Boric, 35, who serves as a deputy and was revealed in politics by the student movement, is preferred among younger voters

REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado Gabriel Boric leads Chile’s first run-off polls



A few weeks before the second round elections for the presidency of the Chile, election polls show left candidate advantage Gabriel Boric in front of the far-right candidate, José Antonio Kast. The first partials released in the country this Sunday, 28, by the Instituto de Pesquisa Activa, made between the 23rd and 26th of November with 1,500 people and presenting a margin of error of 2.5%, shows Boric with 53.9% of voting intentions and Kast with 31.2%. The second, carried out by Instituto Cadem and with a margin of error of 3.1%, shows the candidate on the left with 39% of voting preferences and the candidate on the right with 33% of intentions. The number of undecided according to this survey, however, could change the future of the election: 28% of people do not intend to vote or do not yet know who they will choose.

When not considering the undecided votes, the Cadem poll puts Boric with 54% of voting intentions compared to Kast, with 46%. Most candidates who choose the young deputy coming from the student movement are between 18 and 34 years old, belong to the upper or middle class and live in the Santiago region. The largest percentage of those who opted for the right-wing lawyer, in turn, aged 55 or over, are male and upper-class. People from lower socioeconomic classes are the majority among the undecided. One of the big questions in these elections is who the liberal candidate Franco Parisi, who took third place at the polls, will support and what percentage of voters his nod will lead to the candidates. Chile’s run-off takes place on November 19 and the last voter poll should come out next week, as the Latin country has severe restrictions and prohibits the release of any polling intention data until 15 days before the population goes. to the polls.