Portugal: Belenenses has 13 players with Ômicron variant

EFE/EPA/ANTONIO COTRIM Thirteen players from Belenenses, from Portugal, were infected by the Ômicron variant of the new coronavirus.



This Monday, the National Institute of Health (INSA) of Portugal confirmed 13 cases of the Ômicron variant among players of the Belenenses football team. The institution said it had found clear evidence of the variant in the samples analyzed on Sunday, 28, but it is still carrying out genetic sequencing of the viruses found. The club informed that athletes and people with whom they had contact are in quarantine. One of those infected is South African defender Cafú Phete, who has been in Ghana and South Africa in recent weeks to play for his country’s national team and returned to Portugal on 22 November. Despite the rise in Covid-19 cases over the past week, Belenenses insisted on facing Benfica for the Portuguese Championship on Saturday, 27, and entered the field with only 9 players. After the break, only 6 of the club’s athletes returned to compete in the second half and the game was suspended.

*With information from EFE.

