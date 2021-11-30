Portuguese club confirms 13 cases of the Ômicron variant in the cast – Lance

The Belenenses squad has 13 players identified with Ômicron, the new variant of Covid-19, according to Insa (Doctor Ricardo Jorge National Institute of Health). The strand verified in South Africa must have been taken by Cafú Phete, who served the national team in the Qualifiers for the World Cup on the 11th and 14th of November.

“Preliminary tests carried out at Insa strongly suggest that all 13 cases associated with Belenenses players are related to the Ômicron variant,” the institute said in a statement.

Due to the lack of knowledge regarding the new Covid-19 strain, Insa stated that all Belenenses members who were infected and those who were in contact with the infected 13 will go through a period of social isolation. In addition, all must be tested on the 5th and 10th day after identification of the disease.

Graça Freitas, general director of Health, stated that Benfica athletes will also undergo tests, but that they are not considered risky contacts. Last weekend, Jorge Jesus’ team thrashed Belenenses, who had just nine players in the match.

