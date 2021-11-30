possible rival of Palmeiras may have 9 embezzlements

Al-Ahly, from Egypt, sent this Tuesday (30) a letter to FIFA complaining about the dates of the 2021 Club World Cup, confirmed from February 3rd to 12th, 2022, in Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates. Al-Ahly may rival Palmeiras in the semifinal of the competition.

The Egyptians claim that the World Cup coincides with the Africa Cup of Nations, the continent’s national team tournament, to be played in Cameroon from January 9th to February 6th, 2022. Al-Ahly’s debut will be against Monterrey, from Mexico, probably on February 5th.

In the document sent to FIFA, Al-Ahly asks for a solution to the conflict of dates, arguing that it will lack at least seven Egyptian athletes, in addition to midfielder Aliou Dieng, from Mali, and Tunisian full-back Ali Maalou.

The application must be rejected, although the conflict of dates has been analyzed by FIFA’s competitions department in recent weeks. The problem, for Al-Ahly, is that it weighed the position of Europe and South America in the choice of dates.

The column found that FIFA consulted the six confederations about the best period in February 2022 for the competition, which was originally scheduled for December 2021, as usual, but the original headquarters, Japan, withdrew from the organization because of of the pandemic. FIFA then awarded the tournament to the United Arab Emirates, which, due to the Arab Cup in neighboring Qatar and the Formula 1 GP in Abu Dhabi, which ends the season on December 12, could only host the World Cup in 2022.

Uefa heard from Chelsea, their representative, that they preferred to play in early February — the Premier League had even relaxed Chelsea’s calendar between January 23, when they face Tottenham, until February 19, when they face Crystal Palace. The English club also preferred to resolve the World Cup soon before the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League, which will be on February 15 against rivals to be defined. Chelsea have two Africans in the squad: the Senegalese Edouard Mendy, the main goalkeeper, and the Moroccan midfielder Hakim Ziyech.

Conmebol said that it also preferred the beginning of February because its Recopa, which will bring together the champions of Libertadores (Palmeiras) and of the South American (Athletico-PR) is scheduled for the 23rd of February and the 2nd of March. Therefore, the World Cup with Palmeiras at the end of February would force Conmebol to change its Recopa, which would affect an already tight schedule because of the World Cup in Qatar, which will take place between November and December. This negotiation took place before the Libertadores final in Montevideo.

Asia, Oceania and Concacaf (North, Central and Caribbean America) did not suggest dates and Africa, by Al-Ahly, remembered about the Cup of Nations, but did not talk to FIFA about the chosen date. The Egyptian club sent the same written letter to the international federation to the CAF (African Football Confederation) and to the Egyptian Federation. Today, FIFA has a strong influence over CAF, as in recent years it has had to intervene in the administration of the confederation because of corruption scandals.

Palmeiras will face the winner of Al-Ahly and Monterrey, probably on February 8th. In addition to the aforementioned clubs, Al-Jazira, representative of the host country, Al-Hilal, from Saudi Arabia and Asian champion, and Auckland City, from New Zealand, nominated by Oceania, which for the second year in a row, canceled their club, participate in the competition. continental because of covid-19.