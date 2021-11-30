President announces Cruzeiro’s transformation into a club-company

Cruzeiro became a club-company this Monday afternoon (29). President Sérgio Santos Rodrigues confirmed what had happened through a statement released to the press. Raposa is the first to become SAF (Sociedade Anônima do Futebol) in Brazil.

“Among the great challenges ahead, one of the biggest was to turn Cruzeiro into a corporate club. It was a long job, from the first day of the administration, with dozens of meetings and meetings, many of them in the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies” , wrote the leader.

“Today (29), this desire has become a reality and we present for registration the first Anonymous Football Association in Brazil. And this new reality will allow us to rebuild the Club with more solidity,” he added.

The representative from Cruzeiro also thanked the club’s partners in the project. He praises the companies Alvarez & Marsal, Ernst & Young and Volpini & Batista.

“I am very grateful to everyone involved, including Alvarez & Marsal, Ernst & Young, Volpini & Batista and all those who were instrumental in making SAF do Cruzeiro get off the ground. And I repeat what I have said a few times, publicly: our job is for to leave Cruzeiro solid and balanced for our children and grandchildren. We remain firm in this purpose”, added Sérgio Rodrigues.

Cruzeiro forecasts a collection of R$ 500 million in the first months of the transformation into SAF (Sociedade Anônima do Futebol).

