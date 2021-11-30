President of Cruzeiro celebrates SAF: ‘our process will be a reference’

President Sérgio Santos Rodrigues spoke about the transformation of Cruzeiro into a club-company, being the first SAF in Brazilian football. Registration at the Board of Trade (JCEMG) was executed this Monday (29), with Cruzeiro going to live a new moment in its football history. With the support of companies and players specialized in the sector, the club has been prospecting potential investors and the expectation is that an investor will already be in the club in the first quarter of next year.

“We are very excited about the application for registration by the SAF, it’s something that we’ve been fighting for since the beginning. It starts with the legislative aspect, first senate, then chamber, always meeting with other club presidents, senators, parliamentarians, with deputies, in order to make this happen. Approvals from the deliberative council of Cruzeiro. In almost everything, we were pioneers, hiring renowned advisors, who carry out mergers and acquisitions for the largest companies not only in Brazil, but also in the the whole world,” said Sérgio, in a statement, stressing that the steps taken by Cruzeiro will set an example for other clubs in Brazilian football.

“I think that, for us, this was fundamental to be able to define the future of Cruzeiro in a more permanent, more certain way. Because today, unfortunately, we do a lot of trying to go on a daily basis, gradually overcoming this difficulty. I think that SAF’s approval will allow us to raise funds in a more definitive and organized way, if possible, that we want, bringing someone who has knowhow in the operation to help us. We are very happy, very grateful, with everyone’s commitment those involved, to Dr. Bruno Volpini, the lawyer who helped us in this, the trade board itself, I think it’s a milestone for her to be part of the registration of the first SAF in Brazil. I’m sure that our entire process will be a reference for that other clubs are looking for the same solution. We are very excited and hoping that things move as soon as possible”, projected the star director.

Cruzeiro forecasts a collection of R$ 500 million in the first months of the transformation into SAF (Sociedade Anônima do Futebol).

