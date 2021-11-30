Procon notifies Casas Bahia for not meeting price on Black Friday

Black Friday is almost a holiday for shoppers, but abusive prices during the promotion day can also irritate shoppers. Unfortunately, exactly that happened to Casas Bahia customers, who accused the store of not offering a promised discount.

As revealed by the Newspaper, Procon-SP sent a notification to Via SA, the company responsible for the online version of Casas Bahia. The problem is that the company did not comply with a discount offered during Black Friday — a Samsung smartphone, model Galaxy Note 20, which costs R$3,000 was offered for around R$700 on the day of the event.

The big problem is that, at the end of the purchase, the discount was not applied to the customers’ cart. According to some complaints, the company also canceled orders from customers who were able to take advantage of the promotion.

According to Procon-SP, customers complained about other stores and promotionsSource: Shutterstock

Discount not applied successfully

Some consumers even questioned Casas Bahia on social networks, but they were not answered. In a press release, the company said the 80%-off cell phone sales were “due to a processing failure.”

In the notification, Procon-SP asks Via SA for clarification on the case and a solution to resolve the complaints. The company has up to three days to send an opinion to the agency.

“Anyone who has any problem with their purchase should file a complaint on the Procon-SP website at any time,” said the executive director, Fernando Capez. date”.

According to the agency, most complaints are related to delays or non-delivery of products and services purchased during Black Friday — other complaints are related to orders canceled after purchase, price change and product unavailable.