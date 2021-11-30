Procon-SP notifies Casas Bahia for failing to comply with a 78% discount on the cell phone price on Black Friday

RIO — Numerous complaints from consumers about non-compliance with a 78% discount on the value of mobile phones on Black Friday led Procon-SP to notify Via, responsible for the Casas Bahia brand, this Monday.

The store would have offered an offer on a device, whose value dropped from R$3,000 to R$700 during the promotion. On social networks, buyers complained that the company canceled the order after the purchase was completed.

Procon-SP requested that Via clarify, until Thursday, what motivated the cancellations and how many orders within the promotional price were received.

The company will also have to inform about its action plan to deal with the complaints.

Casas Bahia says there was an error in the system

Sought, Via, the company responsible for the brands Casas Bahia, Ponto and Extra.com, informs that “the price variations of Galaxy Note 20 smartphones occurred due to a processing failure”.

The company admits that “consumers who made the purchase of the Galaxy Note 20 with a value pointed out by the system momentarily incorrectly had the purchase canceled and were refunded”.

Via affirms that “it acts based on respect for consumers, in line with current legislation and that the cases were serious errors that were corrected as soon as they were identified”.