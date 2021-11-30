Project changes Petrobras prices and taxes oil exports

The president of the Economic Affairs Committee (CAE) of the Senate, Otto Alencar (PSD-BA), scheduled for this Tuesday (30) the vote, by the collegiate, on a bill that promotes changes in the fuel price policy practiced by Petrobras.

The text of PL 1472/2021 also establishes the creation of a tax on the export of crude oil, which would finance a fund to cushion the variation in the value of derivatives. The resources would support a system of “price bands”, which would limit the transfer of international market volatility to consumers.

If it prospers, the proposal will have a strong impact on Petrobras’ management. By interfering in the pricing of derivatives and instituting a new tax, it tends to reduce the company’s revenues and profits.

The project seeks to change the policy adopted since 2016 by Petrobras, known by the acronym PPI – import parity price. According to the methodology, the state-owned company uses as a reference for readjustments in gasoline, diesel oil and cooking gas the oil price on the international market and import costs, such as transport and port fees. The idea is to make the market competitive so that the private sector can continue to import fuel, since Petrobras is not able to supply all of the internal demand.

Senators Rogério Carvalho (PT-SE), author of the proposal, and Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN), rapporteur, are critical of the PPI. They claim that the company does not use all the refining capacity it has at its disposal. “Petrobras acts as if it were an importer, so that its realization prices are the result of international quotations and the exchange rate added to the importers’ own costs”, says Carvalho in the justification of the PL. “It is a policy that imposes high costs on Brazilian society and economy.”

The bill foresees that the internal prices practiced by producers and importers of gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) have as a reference, in addition to the international market quotation and import expenses, also the internal costs of production, which, deindexed exchange rate, would drive prices down.

“To the extent that it has competitive internal production costs, Petrobras’ current pricing policy for oil products implies a high gross profit margin”, says the author of the proposal.

“By the combination proposed in this project of internal refining costs, international oil prices and import costs, when applicable, Brazil would be able to have lower and more stable internal realization prices, preserving the remuneration of shareholders of companies in the sector .”

In addition to changing the reference base for the price of oil products at refineries, the senator proposes the adoption of a price band system, supported by a fund with resources from a tax on crude oil exports.

The tax rates would be progressive, ranging from zero, for crude oil with a value of up to US$40 per barrel, to 20%, for the product with a value greater than US$60 per barrel.

The new tax is defended by entities such as the Institute for Strategic Studies of Oil, Natural Gas and Biofuels (Ineep), which sees taxation on the sale of crude oil as a way to encourage internal consumption of the product in refineries. Countries like Denmark adopt taxation.

According to calculations by Carvalho’s team, the stabilization fund would have been supplied with R$ 8.5 billion last year if the tax had already been imposed. In 2020, 500 million barrels of oil were exported, and gross oil export revenue net of taxes was $17 billion. The projection also considers the exchange rate at R$ 5 and an average tax rate of 10%.

After the formation of the fund, the price bands would be regulated by the Executive, with the purpose of establishing limits for the variation of fuel prices and the frequency of readjustments. The government would also be responsible for defining compensation mechanisms for the oil company.

A recent study by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) explains how the system would work. “For example, under a 3% price band, if the international price increases by 10%, the domestic retail price would only rise by 3%. In the subsequent period, if there is no change in the international price, the retail price would rise another 3%. This mechanism thus allows the domestic retail price to gradually regain international levels.”

Ineep performed a simulation using as parameters a weekly readjustment limit of 1% up or down and the recovery of up to 50% of the values ​​not readjusted in up to six weeks. In this scenario, gasoline prices at resale would reach, at the end of 2018, BRL 0.17 lower than they were actually practiced.

According to Rogério Carvalho’s team, considering the change in the reference for the readjustments and the adoption of the fund and the band system, the approval of the PL could take the price of a liter of gasoline to R$ 5 at the pump and the gas canister of kitchen at R$65.

Last week, a liter of regular gasoline was found for R$ 7,999 at a service station in Bagé (RS), according to the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP). The additive fuel was sold for R$8.99 in an establishment in Teresópolis (RJ). The maximum price of a 13 kg LPG cylinder raised by the agency was R$139, in the city of Santo Ângelo (RS).

In an attempt to contain the highs, at the end of October governors decided to freeze the value of the ICMS that is levied on fuels for 90 days. The tax rate is based on a reference price, which varies in each federative unit and is normally updated every 15 days, based on the average price charged by the service stations. It is this update that has temporarily ceased to be done.

Despite this, the value continues to rise. Between October 15th and November 15th, the average price of fuel for vehicles in the country rose 6.68%, according to data from the IPCA-15, considered the preview of the country’s official inflation. In 12 months, the accumulated high is 49.58%. The transport category had the biggest change for the month (2.89%) and the biggest impact on the index (0.61 percentage point), according to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

In a public hearing at CAE last Tuesday (23), the government leader in the Senate, Fernando Bezerra Coelho (MDB-PE), defended the search for “other ways to make this stabilization fund viable”. “I wanted to be against the idea of ​​creating this stabilization fund based on the creation of a tax on crude oil exports, because this disrupts the entire legal framework that was produced,” he said.

He was also opposed to any changes in the PPI. “Every move to interfere in prices in the free and competitive market ends up causing distortions. This was not neutral in the past, when there was an attempt to hold the price of fuel in Brazil”, said the senator.

Invited to the audience, the president of Petrobras, General Joaquim Silva e Luna, gave a speech in line with the government. “Artificial prices weaken the market. Market prices strengthen Brazil”, he declared.

He also said that the creation of the stabilization fund is a public policy decision, which is not the responsibility of the state-owned company, but that he considers the alternative an interesting one. For him, however, the “mattress” could be supplied with dividends that the company delivers to the Federal Government.

In 2021, Petrobras must pay a total of R$ 27.1 billion in dividends to the Union, according to the company. “The creation of a stabilization fund is an initiative of the State and our Congress. The way in which resources are placed in this fund, I understand that Petrobras contributes through royalties, dividends and special participations, but this is a theme that belongs to our Ministry of Economy or to the Congress itself. We understand that, at a time of difficulty, it is an interesting solution”, he stated.

“Petrobras has to practice market prices and the artificial application, that is, of public policies, can only take place through a previous contract with the controlling shareholder. And in case that happens – the application of an artificial price – Petrobras has to be compensated, according to the contract it makes with the controlling shareholder.”

Silva e Luna recalled that subsidies were already used in 2018, in the government of Michel Temer (MDB), after the truck drivers’ strike, who criticized the high price of diesel. “Petrobras was reimbursed in an amount of around R$6.8 billion for having practiced a controlled price”, said the general.

The use of dividends to maintain a fuel price stabilization fund was previously advocated by the presidents of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL) and by president Jair Bolsonaro (no party).

In relation to a tax on the sale of crude oil, Silva e Luna was against it. “The eventual export tax on crude oil could bring legal uncertainty and discourage investments in Brazil,” he said. The general cited as an example the auctions for the Sepia and Aratu fields, scheduled for December, which, according to him, could become less attractive with the possible new taxation. According to him, legal uncertainty would generate a risk of loss of BRL 11 billion in revenue, of which BRL 7.7 billion for states.

The statement was corroborated by the executive secretary of the Ministry of Economy, Marcelo Guaranys. “If we need to bring in more investors to get the oil out quickly, which Petrobras does not have the capacity to do alone, we need to have a rule that allows them to get the oil out and sell it. If we impose a tax, we reduce this attractiveness. It could be a decision. , but it is important that we understand the effects”, he emphasized.

Senators such as Oriovisto Guimarães (Podemos-PR) and Eduardo Braga (MDB-PE) are also opposed to a possible new taxation. In response to his colleagues, the rapporteur said that the project is still open to changes: “We, in fact, started the discussion with the issue of export tax, but absolutely without closing the possibility of having other sources, or even replacing it. it by others,” said Jean Paul Prates.

The Ministry of Economy considers, however, that the cost of the measure may not offset the result due to the size of the fuel market, which moves around R$ 600 billion a year in Brazil.

“Anything to try to mitigate R$ 600 billion/year is a lot of money”, said Marcelo Guaranys, executive secretary of the folder. “Sometimes we create a stabilization fund, create a tax, spend a lot of money, and the effect is very low.”

“Another problem we are looking into is a ceiling problem, because I’m going to have a new expense. For every ten cents subsidy in the price of gasoline, I need BRL 6 billion [por ano]”, he stated. “If I want BRL 0.20, BRL 0.30, BRL 0.40, I’ll multiply that by BRL 6 billion.”

Economist Ivan Arbertman, oil and gas analyst at Ativa Investimentos, considers the maintenance of the PPI to be essential for the maintenance of Petrobras’ operating capacity. “When dealing with an international activity, which has costs, expenses, the need to leverage a strategic positioning, issues related to the operation’s insurance, it is necessary to follow an orbit that is global, such as the nature of the activity that is practiced ”, he says.

But he sees as positive the possibility of using a fund, as a public policy, to dampen the volatility of the readjustments carried out by the state-owned company.

“Creating the fund is less harmful than setting prices directly. As they lack information on the fund structure, nature of resources, it is a little more difficult for us to make this judgment, but any policy that continues to maintain parity and removes the pressures that exist on the company, we see as beneficial to Petrobras “, it says.