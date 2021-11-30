Promo on Play Store: 60 free or discounted apps and games for Android

This year’s Black Friday came to an end and ended the various discounts and promotional offers found on that date of the year, but for those who failed to take advantage of the last Friday, it is possible to invest in recap discounts through Cyber ​​Monday and acquire a series of products and apps with promotional price.

The Play Store joined the event and is making available for a limited time dozens of free or discounted apps and games in several categories, making it an interesting option for those looking to renew their game library with titles that include classics like ‘Monument Valley’ and ‘Blackthorn Castle’, which average 4.5 stars according to Android users.