PS Store has year-end promotion with games starting at R$2.69

“New Year’s Offers” bring discounts on games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, God of War and Marvel’s Spider-Man

Sony has now announced the “New Year Offers” with more than 500 games with up to 85% discount. The promotions that amend Black Friday with the final stretch of 2021 have discounts on games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, God of War and Marvel’s Spider-Man.

One of the highlights is the game Aces of the Luftwaffe, which had the price of R$ 26 and is now being sold for BRL 2.69 pfor PS Plus members. Non-members can buy the HandyGames game for R$ 5.38.

The main discounts for PS4 and PS5

We have separated a list with the main discounts that are available on PS4 and PS5 games:

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition – PS4 – from R$199.50 for R$99.75 (50% discount).

God Of War – PS4 – from R$99.50 to R$49.75 (50% discount).

Darksiders Genesis – PS4 – from R$164.90 to R$49.47 (70% discount).



FAR CRY 5 GOLD EDITION – PS4 – from R$ 279.00 for R$ 69.75 (75% discount).

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition – PS4 – from R$ 132.90 to R$ 66.45 (50% discount).

Alien: Isolation – PS4 – from R$99.99 to R$19.99 (80% discount).

Resident Evil 2 – PS4 – from R$199.50 for R$79.80 (60% discount).

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard – PS4 – from R$99.50 to R$49.75 (50% discount).



Raccoon City Edition – PS4 – from R$332.90 to R$109.85 (67% discount).

Dragon Ball FighterZ – PS4 – from R$ 249.90 to R$ 37.48 (85% discount).

Blair Witch – PS4 – from R$ 124.90 to R$ 41.21 (67% discount).

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – PS4 – from R$294.90 to R$97.31 (67% discount).

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – PS4 – from R$ 319.90 for R$ 105.56 (67% discount).

Dead Rising Triple Pack – PS4 – from R$299.99 to R$74.99 (75% discount).

Othercide – PS4 – from R$159.90 for R$47.97 (70% discount).

Jurassic World Evolution – PS4 – from R$ 249.50 to R$ 37.42 (85% discount).

South Park: The Rift that Abounds with Strength – PS4 – from R$159.99 to R$47.99 (70% discount).

Need for Speed ​​Heat – PS4 – from R$238.99 to R$59.74 (75% off).

Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience – PS4 – from R$83.50 to R$20.87 (75% off).

Little Nightmares – PS4 – from R$ 80.00 to R$ 20.00 (75% discount).

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gold – PS4 & PS5 – from R$ 414.90 to R$ 165.96 (60% discount).

Mortal Kombat 11 – PS4 & PS5 – from R$199.90 for R$39.98 (80% discount).

Spacebase Startopia – PS4 & PS5 – from R$ 249.50 for R$ 124.75 (50% discount).

Override 2: Super Mech League – PS4 & PS5 – from R$149.50 to R$37.37 (75% discount).

Monster Energy Supercross 4 – Special Edition – PS5 – from R$ 399.50 for R$ 119.85 (70% discount).

Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition – PS4 & PS5 – from R$ 289.90 to R$ 144.95 (50% discount).

Borderlands 3 – Superdeluxe Edition – PS4 & PS5 – from R$ 399.50 to R$ 159.80 (60% discount).

Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition – PS4 & PS5 – from R$ 379.90 to R$ 151.96 (60% discount).

See the full list here.

Other promotions

In addition to the games disclosed above, Sony also has offers on the PS Store until December 1st. The action called “PlayStation Indies” is bringing discounts on independent games like Cuphead, which cost R$ 104.90 and is at R$ 73.43 (30% discount), Gang Beasts, which was R$ 104.90 and is currently at R$ 41, 96 (60% discount).

