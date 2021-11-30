PUBG Mobile redemption codes for today, November 30, 2021

PUBG Mobile Lite Codes – Check here for codes for today, Tuesday, November 30, 2021.

The game offers you many items to attract more players and give more excitement to the game. There are several items, including skins, outfits and more. It is worth reminding you player that these items do not affect gameplay. Check out a list of several below. codes for you to redeem in the game of Battle Royale.

To buy items, players will need to spend UC (That’s money in PUBG). Redeem Code is an exclusive voucher that gives you the opportunity to get some cool items for free on PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile Lite redemption code Today, November 30, 2021

Here we list the codes for today, Tuesday, 11/30, if you do not yet appear in this space, click here to update the post with the listing.

R3HABPUBGM

HAPPYRAMADAN

RAMADANMUBARAK

RAMADANKAREEM

HEALTH

HAPPINESS

PEACE

BMTFZBZQNC

BMTCZBZMFS

BNBEZBZECU

BPHEZDZV9G – 1x Heart (Chicken)

BMTBZBZ4ET – Court Hero Helmet (1d) and Court Jester Hero Set (1d)

To redeem the codes, just access the official website of PUBG Mobile. You enter your Character ID, the code and the reward will appear in in-game messages.

How to redeem mobile codes PUBG Mobile Lite

There are some steps provided below on how to use redemption codes in PUBG Mobile.

Step 1: First, open PUBG Mobile and go to the events section.

Step 2: here, you will select “Lucky Bunny Gashapon”.

Step 3: Then press the rescue button. A dialog will appear in front of you, you will be asked to confirm the details you have entered.

Step 4: When checking all details, click OK button to confirm.

How do I get a PUBG Mobile Lite redemption code?

Step 1: Visit the official PUBG & Open Redemption Center website.

Step 2: You will see the three empty boxes, such as Character ID, Second Redemption Code and Last Verification Code.

Step 3: Enter the redemption code here.

Step 4: You will receive rewards in the in-game mailbox.

PUBG Mobile

PUBG MOBILE is a mobile Battle Royale created independently by Tencent Game’s Lightspeed & Quantum Studios and officially licensed by PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS.

It was released globally in March 2018. Built on the Unreal Engine 4, PUBG MOBILE focuses on visual quality, maps, shooting feel and more to deliver a complete and surreal Battle Royale-style combat experience.

One hundred players land on the battlefield for an intense and fun journey. Each one needs to search for supplies to survive and exploit to the full the potential of the map’s terrain, vehicles and items so that their team is the last to survive on the battlefield. Hold on to the excitement and don’t let your guard down as the playing area shrinks.

Players have many maps available to choose from: Eragel, Miramar, Sanhok, Livik and more. Don’t forget about the varied mechanics you can explore! To this day, PUBG MOBILE isn’t just about being a game, it’s a connection point for many players around the world, as well as being a brand that encourages everyone to enjoy life to the fullest.

PLAY WITH FRIENDS | PUBG: NEW STATE

Start inviting your friends to PUBG: NEW STATE and try all new ways to play together – Recruit System, Drone Store, Green Flare Gun and more! Invite a friend, unlock a special emote. Invite more and buy chicken medals!

