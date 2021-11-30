Public Ministry of MG denounces Eduardo Costa for embezzlement

The Public Ministry of Minas Gerais (MPMG) denounced Eduardo Costa for the crime of embezzlement. According to columnist Fábia Oliveira, from Em Off, the prosecution is asking for the condemnation of the countryman to repair the damage caused by the criminal offense.

The complaint of the 12th Public Prosecutor’s Office of Belo Horizonte, presented to the Court last Thursday (11/25), points out that Costa entered into a contract of purchase and sale commitment on July 16, 2015, with two alleged victims, and acquired from them a property in Bandeirantes, in Belo Horizonte, for R$ 9 million.

In part of the value – R$ 5,625,000.00 -, the artist gave a property in Piumhi, Minas Gerais. According to the prosecution, Costa intentionally omitted the fact that the property was a “litigious” property, obtaining an “illicit advantage”, to the detriment of the “victims”.

“The victims and professionals who directly assisted in the negotiations were kept in error, through artifice and ruse, by the accused, who omitted such information. So much so that there is no mention of such actions in the signed contract, stating, on the contrary, that the goods offered would be free and unencumbered”, says one of the excerpts of the complaint, published by the portal R7.

