Public Ministry of MG denounces singer Eduardo Costa for embezzlement

RIO – Country singer Eduardo Costa was denounced by the Public Ministry of Minas Gerais for embezzlement. The document was presented to the Court this Thursday by the 12th Public Prosecutor’s Office of Belo Horizonte, involving the name of the singer and Gustavo Caetano da Silva, partner in the company EC13 Produções LTDA. The information was confirmed by GLOBO.

The singer would have made a purchase and sale contact in 2015, acquiring a property worth R$9 million, in the Bandeirantes neighborhood in Belo Horizonte. As part of the payment (R$5.6 million), he and his partner offered another property, located in Piumhi, Minas Gerais.





In the negotiation, the partners would have omitted to the two victims that the property had been the object of a repossession action since 2012, and was also the target of another public action since 2013.

According to the prosecution, he intentionally omitted that it was a “litigious” asset, obtaining “illicit advantage”, at the expense of the “victims”.

In addition to being a partner, Gustavo is the singer’s brother-in-law and signed the contract as a witness, participating in the negotiation.

The MP-MG asked for the conviction of the singer and partner and that they be summoned to follow the due legal process.