Queiroga discards anticipating the 3rd dose because of Ômicron; WHO sees risk of advancing the variant – Health

SALVADOR – The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga stated this Monday, 29, that the Ômicron variant of coronavirus, discovered in South Africa, will not be different from others already identified. The holder of the federal portfolio said that vaccination is the best strategy against Covid-19, but he ruled out anticipating the interval between the 2nd dose and the booster, which is currently stipulated at five months.

The measure is considered, for example, in the United Kingdom. Also on Monday, the government announced the signing of a new contract with the to do for the purchase of over 100 million units of the immunizing agent in 2022.

“You can’t want a self-service science. For some things, you want A-level scientific evidence. For others, there’s no evidence, just the opinion of a municipal secretary. It can’t be like that,” he criticized, at an event in the capital Bahia this Monday.

THE World Health Organization (WHO) said Monday that Ômicron poses “high global risk” but highlights there are uncertainties about the real threat. The strain raised awareness of the high number of mutations, but scientists say that it is still necessary to investigate whether it has the capacity for greater transmission and escape from the protection of the vaccine.

Queiroga said he had talked to Tedros Adhanom, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), about the variant and that he sees no prospect of “setbacks” in the country in relation to the more lethal first and second waves of the pandemic.

“We don’t think it will be different from other variants. The answer is vaccination. We have a health system capable of providing the answers in case a variant of this one has a higher lethality”, he declared. He further preached that, despite being classified as a worry variant by the WHO, Ômicron should not be seen as a “despair variant”.

“The Ministry of Health is vigilant and prepared for these new demands. A variant can appear anywhere. The care is the same adopted since the beginning of the pandemic”, added Queiroga. Brazil is investigating a suspected case of being infected by Ômicron, but is awaiting test results.