R$ 2 billion is released for credit card limit

Investing in credit card limits was Banco Inter’s way of competing with other large companies on this Black Friday. This Inter credit was released to both new and old customers.

The Brazilian version of the American date, which for some years has brought together big names in Brazilian retail and e-commerce, is a big bet for many companies.

Primarily, Banco Inter’s way of boosting purchases in this period was the release of credit increases for more than 800 thousand customers.

With this, both those who already had the limit, as well as those who will have the benefit for the first time, are benefited.

The final value of the credit made available was R$ 2 billion, just to show that the company is in fact investing heavily.

However, this is not the bank’s only measure for Orange Friday. See more below!

Interbank Cashback

Like other large companies, such as Magazine Luiza and Americanas, Banco Inter also joined the cashback wave. The modality that “returns” part of the purchase price to customers is already successful in Brazil.

Primarily, Inter announced that customers who buy through the credit function until November 30th will earn more than 10% cashback.

For those who invest, there will also be special conditions, as the cashback will be boosted for customers to invest in public offers.

As for fixed income assets, profitability should increase, in addition to the fact that reduced rates will be announced. So keep an eye out!

This year’s Orange Friday intends to bring a complete experience to customers, precisely because it manages to gather offers from several retailers. That’s what Rodrigo Gouveia, CEO of Inter Shop says. According to Rodrigo, Inter customers have a unique experience due to the centralization of discounts and benefits.

“In addition to bringing offers from companies such as Americanas, Amazon, Casas Bahia and all more than 200 that are in the Inter Shop, we also offer a lot of cashbacks”.

Finally, Rodrigo Gouveia emphasizes that cashbacks will be available in all services on other Inter avenues.

So it’s hard not to enjoy it, right?