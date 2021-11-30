R10 and King: with artillery and title in hand, Hulk reveres Atlético-MG idols when celebrating goals | athletic-mg

The fans enjoy the final touches of the Atlético-MG team for the dreamed of winning the Brazilian Championship. Also take the opportunity to remember past glories. And the protagonist for the athlete to enjoy the present and be moved by past memories is Hulk.

The striker, every day, creates greater identification with Rooster, either with the goals – there are already 32 in the year and 17 in the Brasileirão – that make him the team’s top scorer in the season and in the main national championship, or with tributes.

Hulk honors Reinaldo in celebration of Atlético-MG goal — Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético-MG

In recent days, big names in the history of Atlético were remembered by Hulk in the celebrations of the goals.

In the 2-0 victory over Juventude, at Mineirão, the striker, after scoring the second goal, joined Keno and repeated the iconic celebration of Jô and Ronaldinho Gaúcho, champions of the Libertadores in 2013. The 2021 duo jumps and “ trunk” from the front.

Hulk and Keno remember Ronaldinho and Jô when celebrating Atlético-MG goal — Photo: TV Galo

This Sunday, in the 2-1 triumph over Fluminense, another tribute. That special. After scoring the second goal, Hulk ran towards one of Mineirão’s boxes, where Reinaldo was. He raised his arm with a clenched fist and repeated the famous celebration of the King of Athletic.

– I tried to remember that celebration of yours that was outstanding here. Thank you so much. I become a fan too.

“I know how much you deserve to be an idol for your history, for what you did for Galo and for your character” – Hulk told Reinaldo in an interview with TV Galo.

The Alvinegro ace of the 1970s and 1980s returned the honor:

– I am very happy with your tribute, with your affection. I have to thank you for everything you’ve done for Rooster. You will always be in our hearts. You are our idol. And it was the best signing Galo has made in recent years, you brought him joy. You deserve much more.

‘I’m not the one hugging you, it’s the whole Rooster’s mass. You will be forever in our hearts. We love you!”

With the two goals scored against Fluminense, Hulk reached 17 in the Brazilian Nationals. He is the top scorer in the competition. There are 32 in the season, numbers that surpass Fred (30 goals in 2017).

Hulk is Atlético’s top scorer of the season since Tardelli’s 42 goals in 2009. That year, DT9 scored 19 goals at the Brazilian Nationals, finishing as top scorer.

64 games

32 goals

12 assists

33 games

16 goals

6 assists

Hulk, from Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético-MG

With the victory over Fluminense this Sunday, Atlético could be champion this Tuesday if Flamengo stumbles in Ceará, at Maracanã.